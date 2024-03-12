Your account
17 Transitional Pieces That Look Best on Curvy Women

By
Plus size model Hayley Amber Hasselhoff in 2021.
Plus size model Hayley Amber Hasselhoff in 2021.Getty Images

Finding pieces that will transition seamlessly from cooler to warmer months can be a bit of a struggle all on its own. Then, add in finding flattering pieces for a curvier body type — which has historically (and sadly) been left out of the fashion market — and you have a real task on your hands. But these pieces thankfully do exist, and if you’ve had a hard time trying to find them, our lineup below will be of service to your shopping needs.

Curvier body types require a different construction and silhouette to accentuate the right features — and our favorites include plenty of those. In fact, we’ve included everything from curve-hugging jeans to waist-snatching dresses and even good base layers. Each of them subsequently flatters a curvier body type while also functioning as a fabulous transitional piece to go from spring to summer. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks!

1. A Better Basic: Everybody needs quality basics, and this crewneck T-shirt from Nordstrom will be a closet staple — just $40!

2. Dreaming of Denim: This Levi’s denim jacket makes the ideal spring layer, will last you for years to come and comes in both regular and plus sizes — was $90, now $60!

3. Darling Dress: Made with long sleeves, a tiered skirt and a cute cut-out design, this midi dress is suitable for all kinds of body types — was $60, now $51!

4. Leather Layer: There’s nothing that makes you look and feel as edgy-cool as a leather blazer like this one from Levi’s — just $84!

5. Curve Love: Made specifically to fit curvy bodies perfectly, these curve-love jeans from Abercrombie not only come in several sizes but also lengths — just $90!

6. Ravishing Ruffles: Make your waist look snatched in the boho maxi dress that features a tie waist, short sleeves and a ruffled hem — just $40!

7. Chic Shacket: Master layering this spring in this chic corduroy shacket that comes in several beautiful muted tones like beige, green and navy blue — just $40!

8. Jump for the Jumpsuit: This flattering jumpsuit works well as a chic office outfit, but can also be dressed up with heels and jewelry to be an easy wedding guest ensemble — just $43!

9. Better Bodysuit: Coming from the curvy body-dedicated brand Good American, we know this bodysuit will look good no matter what size you may be — just $79!

10. Easy and Breezy: Linen pants like these can be paired with a cozy sweater or jacket to stay warm in the spring, and cute tank tops or blouses in the summer — just $34!

11. Ripped and Relaxed: Made with a relaxed fit, stretchy fabric and a ’90s-style ripped design, we know these jeans will be your new favorites — $189!

12. Cozy and Casual: The knitted fabric on this mock neck top will keep you warm in the spring, while the short-sleeve design will keep you cool in the summer — just $30!

13. Beautiful Blouse: With ruffled half sleeves, a scoop neckline and a beautiful floral print design, this blouse will pair with everything from your favorite pair of jeans to a slip skirt — just $27!

14. Soft Sweatshirt: A lightweight, cozy sweatshirt like this one works well as a warm spring layer and lightweight summer piece. Find it in sizes XS-6X — was $26, now $25!

15. Must-Have Midi: Need a new skirt to add to your collection? Check out this midi slip skirt out from The Drop — just $50!

16. Fabulous & Flattering: Featuring a tie knot front, a sweetheart neckline and puff sleeves, this mini dress is both flattering and flirty — just $47!

17. Lovely Linen: This midi linen dress fits the laid-back vibe of spring, while also being cool enough for summer — just $16!

