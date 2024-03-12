17 Transitional Pieces That Look Best on Curvy Women

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding pieces that will transition seamlessly from cooler to warmer months can be a bit of a struggle all on its own. Then, add in finding flattering pieces for a curvier body type — which has historically (and sadly) been left out of the fashion market — and you have a real task on your hands. But these pieces thankfully do exist, and if you’ve had a hard time trying to find them, our lineup below will be of service to your shopping needs.

Curvier body types require a different construction and silhouette to accentuate the right features — and our favorites include plenty of those. In fact, we’ve included everything from curve-hugging jeans to waist-snatching dresses and even good base layers. Each of them subsequently flatters a curvier body type while also functioning as a fabulous transitional piece to go from spring to summer. Keep scrolling to shop our top picks!

1. A Better Basic: Everybody needs quality basics, and this crewneck T-shirt from Nordstrom will be a closet staple — just $40!

2. Dreaming of Denim: This Levi’s denim jacket makes the ideal spring layer, will last you for years to come and comes in both regular and plus sizes — was $90, now $60!

3. Darling Dress: Made with long sleeves, a tiered skirt and a cute cut-out design, this midi dress is suitable for all kinds of body types — was $60, now $51!

4. Leather Layer: There’s nothing that makes you look and feel as edgy-cool as a leather blazer like this one from Levi’s — just $84!

5. Curve Love: Made specifically to fit curvy bodies perfectly, these curve-love jeans from Abercrombie not only come in several sizes but also lengths — just $90!

6. Ravishing Ruffles: Make your waist look snatched in the boho maxi dress that features a tie waist, short sleeves and a ruffled hem — just $40!

7. Chic Shacket: Master layering this spring in this chic corduroy shacket that comes in several beautiful muted tones like beige, green and navy blue — just $40!

8. Jump for the Jumpsuit: This flattering jumpsuit works well as a chic office outfit, but can also be dressed up with heels and jewelry to be an easy wedding guest ensemble — just $43!

9. Better Bodysuit: Coming from the curvy body-dedicated brand Good American, we know this bodysuit will look good no matter what size you may be — just $79!

10. Easy and Breezy: Linen pants like these can be paired with a cozy sweater or jacket to stay warm in the spring, and cute tank tops or blouses in the summer — just $34!

11. Ripped and Relaxed: Made with a relaxed fit, stretchy fabric and a ’90s-style ripped design, we know these jeans will be your new favorites — $189!

12. Cozy and Casual: The knitted fabric on this mock neck top will keep you warm in the spring, while the short-sleeve design will keep you cool in the summer — just $30!

13. Beautiful Blouse: With ruffled half sleeves, a scoop neckline and a beautiful floral print design, this blouse will pair with everything from your favorite pair of jeans to a slip skirt — just $27!

14. Soft Sweatshirt: A lightweight, cozy sweatshirt like this one works well as a warm spring layer and lightweight summer piece. Find it in sizes XS-6X — was $26, now $25!

15. Must-Have Midi: Need a new skirt to add to your collection? Check out this midi slip skirt out from The Drop — just $50!

16. Fabulous & Flattering: Featuring a tie knot front, a sweetheart neckline and puff sleeves, this mini dress is both flattering and flirty — just $47!

17. Lovely Linen: This midi linen dress fits the laid-back vibe of spring, while also being cool enough for summer — just $16!