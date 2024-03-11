Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying that fashion is completely objective. So much of our lived experiences and personal tastes contribute to our opinions on style. That said, there are a few things that bind Us all together. Whether you’re an athleisure-obsessed cozy girl or prefer minimalism-driven quiet luxury, most of Us want to wear flattering pieces.

Dresses are an easy place to start on the hunt for flattering garments. From short sleeves to spaghetti straps, there are endless flattering dresses that look amazing when styled with flats, like sneakers, sandals and loafers. If you’re looking for comfortable options this spring, make sure you read ahead to check out 12 flattering midi dresses to team with your favorite flats. Happy shopping!

Short-Sleeve Midi Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re on the hunt for a whimsical option to wear with a pair of velvety ballet flats, this black Reformation dress is just the ticket. It features 3/4 length ruffle sleeves with button-down detailing and lacey stripes.

2. We Also Love: Fashionistas who live for a laidback style steal, your time has come. This tiered smock dress is the ultimate springtime dress. From sandals to sneakers and even combat boots, there are so many ways to spruce this piece up or down.

3. We Can’t Forget: Channel laidback vibes in this lightweight striped dress!

4. Bonus: This striped dress is perfect for casual days. You can style this nautical number with your favorite flip-flops and chic canvas sneakers.

Sleeveless Midi Dresses

5. Silky Smooth: Are you searching for a cute frock to rock with a pair of canvas sneakers? Snag this lightweight tank dress in sustainably sourced rayon fabric.

6. Girl Boss Green: If you want to add a little pizazz to your office attire, look no further than this modern and versatile midi dress. It comes with a zip-front and features elegant sculpting darts throughout.

7. Boss of All Bosses: There’s office chic… and there’s this stunning Abercrombie & Fitch dress. Style this off-white midi vest dress with kitten heels for the ultimate power move.

8. Flirty Florals: Have you purchased a new pair of leather flats or sandals lately? If so, you’ll want to pair them with this feminine, floral dress from Revolve.

Long-Sleeve Midi Dresses

9. Work Slay: This ribbed knit sweater dress looks like a dream when worn with loafers!

Spaghetti Strap Midi Dresses

10. All About the Drama: This all-black dress is an absolute stunner. It features an array of dramatic elements from the lacey tiered fabric to the coquette-inspired oversized ribbon on the back. Simply put, this dress is an eye-catching essential that will pair flawlessly with ballet flats or slingbacks.

11. The More, The Merrier: This spaghetti strap dress comes in more than 30 different shades, ranging from cute floral prints to solid neutral styles. It’s ideal for a beach day equipped with flip-flops or a casual dinner with sleek slides.

12. Last But Not Least: Say hello to color! This lively mint striped dress features vibrant accent shades to style with your favorite sneakers or thong sandals.