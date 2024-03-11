12 Affordable Items That the Chicest People Are Actually Wearing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to be rich to dress like an It girl. All you need is good style and stellar confidence and you can emulate the chicest influencers on any budget — even a strict one. I compiled some of this season’s top trends that countless celebs, socialites and influencers have been spotted in — all while providing you options to replicate their style for under $50. You’re about to step out looking like the coolest, most fashionable person ever when you wear any of these 12 picks.

1. Flirty Fringe: 2024 is all about embracing a carefree lifestyle, and in the fashion world there are few things as carefree as fringe. Whether you’re planning a festival outfit or just want to spice up your night out look, you’ll be the life of the party in the Eliacher oversized denim fringe jacket.

2. Girlie Girl: Embrace femininity with a big old hair bow. Coquettish makeup and clothing are taking over the trends right now, and every influencer has been photographed wearing silky satin hair bows.

3. Flowers Galore: Florals for spring? Well, even though it’s not exactly groundbreaking, opting for a dainty rosette necklace is the thing to do this year. While black flowers are popular, I suggest going with ivory to better match the airy springtime vibes.

4. Mob Wife for Spring: Quiet luxury has gone by the wayside. Mob wife vibes are encouraging you to go big or go home, and there’s no better way to do that than with a leopard print slip skirt.

5. Perfect for Bad Hair Days… or whenever you want to look sporty chic! Every model and influencer owns a go-to cap. My recommendation? Go for this adidas pick in baby blue — it’s this season’s hottest color!

6. We’ve Got the Blues: One baby blue accessory simply isn’t enough. You really can’t go wrong with adding these Vanlinker rectangle sunglasses to your collection either

7. One More Blue: This one’s for the girlie girls — imagine wearing this sculpturesque baby blue Cecile handbag with a white dress. It’s the ultimate spring and summertime combo!

8. Mixed Metals: Forget what people have said about mixing silver and gold. The two metals actually pair beautifully together, plus they happen to be trending. Stay ahead of the game with this standout two-tone chain necklace.

9. The Cutest Earrings: If hair bows aren’t your style but you still want to get in on the cutesy aesthetic, these dainty bow earrings are the next best thing.

10. Upgraded Flats: For those who think that ballet flats are too basic for their style, let me introduce you to mesh flats. Celebrities, including Dua Lipa, have been spotted wearing these — and I love that they have a slightly grungy feel. Obsessed!

11. Sheer Joy: Don’t be afraid to bare some skin before summer. We’re seeing sheer fabrics rule spring, and you can easily get in on the trend (and rock it, mind you) when you wear this Floerns sheer drop-shoulder blouse.

12. Meow: Say so long to the days of blisters caused by sky-high stilettos. Kitten heels have entered the chat, and not only are they easier to walk in, they’re also super cute. This cushiony pair from Dream Pairs comes in so many fun colors too!