If you’re on TikTok at all, you’ve probably come across the “bed rotting” trend a time or two. Like Gen-Zers often do on the app, they simply made a trend of something we all do when we need some rest — lie in bed for hours on end. I unknowingly have been participating in the trend for years, and for me, it typically looks like sitting with my cat, watching a favorite show, scrolling through my phone and wearing my favorite sweatpants.

If you too are a “bed rotter” like myself and thousands of others IRL and on TikTok, allow me to introduce you to the perfect bed rotting sweatpants. These HeSaYep High Waisted Baggy Sweatpants have been my go-to on days where the only version of self-care I need is simply a few hours in bed for some restoration. They’re perfect for general lounging around the house after work and on weekends too. I’ve bought three pairs of them at this point, which was easy for me to rationalize, thanks to the affordable $30 price point.

Get the HeSaYep High-Waisted Baggy Sweatpants for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

What gives them their “heavenly” comfort, according to shoppers, is their soft and stretchy fabric and baggy design. They’re made of a polyester and cotton fabric blend, which makes them smooth against the skin and breathable, just like a favorite blanket. Their relaxed and oversized design makes them non-restrictive too, so you can barely tell they’re there while lying in bed.

They’re not just a favorite of mine, though — they’re also a beloved choice amongst Amazon shoppers. At this point, they’ve racked up over 3,400 five-star ratings, which have typically accompanied rave written reviews from shoppers detailing the sweatpants’ comfort, durability and fit.

Confirming my claim on their comfort, this shopper said that they’re their “go-to sweats for lounging.” “I can’t stop recommending them to everyone,” they said “They’re so soft and baggy!”

Another reviewer pointed out how they’re good for more than just loungewear as well. “[They’re] not thick and fuzzy, but incredibly comfortable,” they said. “[They’re] the right amount of loose and form fitting. I would totally wear these for arm day in the gym, or to classes. I have long legs and a smaller waist, and they fit like a dream.”

If you’ve also been unknowingly participating in the “bed rotting” trend like I have but have been missing a pair of cozy sweats for the occasion, I highly recommend you try this pair that’s just $30 on Amazon. I prefer them in the heather grey version, but they also come in a few other colors if that’s not your style, and sizes S-XXL too.

See it: Get the HeSaYep High-Waisted Baggy Sweatpants for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

