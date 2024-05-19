Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Over the years, finding ways to revitalize your skin can be difficult. Whether you battle with wrinkles, fine lines or dark spots, finding a blend of products that continuously work is essential. Are you looking for a new moisturizer to add to your skincare lineup? Sarah Jessica Parker, known for starring in Sex and the City and Hocus Pocus, has beautiful, radiant skin. So, we took it upon ourselves to find Parker’s favorite moisturizer, and it’s only $27 at Amazon!

In an interview with InStyle, Parker said this moisturizer is a “favorite” for her “sensitive skin.” When we heard that, it made Us perk up!

This RoC Retinol Correxion Max Hydration Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid will help reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, crow’s feet, uneven skin tones and dry skin. It features a blend of retinol and hyaluronic acid for an option that brings results quickly. The cream will leave your skin looking and feeling deeply hydrated for 24 hours. Also, the brand states it’s proven to visibly reduce wrinkles in one week and will gradually reduce signs of dark spots and deep wrinkles with continued use over eight weeks

Get the RoC Retinol Correxion Max Hydration Anti-Aging Daily Face Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid for $27 (was $35) at Amazon!

Using this face moisturizer is very easy. First, you should cleanse your face as you normally would. Then, you apply the cream to your face and neck during the morning and/or night. That’s it!

If you’re still on the fence, don’t! RoC’s products are recognized by beauty industry leaders and dermatologists for their best-in-class effectiveness. So, trust Us, you’re in good hands!

While reviewing and gushing over this moisturizer, one Amazon reviewer noted, “I’m on my third bottle just because I love the product. You will see results in less than a week. It’s smooth & goes on so easily. I hardly give reviews, but I’m very satisfied, so I had to.” Another reviewer added, “This is the second time I buy this face cream. My skin is usually very sensitive to face creams, but this one works for me. It‘s soothing, and my face feels very hydrated.’

So, if you need a new moisturizer to elevate your skincare routine, this Sarah Jessica Parker-approved moisturizer could do the trick!

