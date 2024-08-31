Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to finding clothes, it’s essential to find chic, sleek options that won’t empty your bank account. Whether you’re into flowy dresses or structured jeans, now is the time to get all your favorite edgy, modern fashion finds that are perfect for fall. What’s more, TJ Maxx is a great place to shop for all your needs!

From comfy sweaters to structured trousers, TJ Maxx has a fashion piece that will add an effortless touch to your look. We rounded up 13 modern, edgy fashion finds to shop now at TJ Maxx — read on to see our picks!

1. Rich Mom Energy: This LNA Ari sweater comes in a fun stripe print for a chunky, warm option— just $30!

2. Clueless Vibes: We love this Grey Lab argyle sweater knit mini skirt because it’s a chic option that will help you live out your Cher Horowitz in Clueless fantasies — just $30!

3. Closet Staple: This Max Studio V-neck pullover sweater coordinated well with jeans, trousers and skirts — just $35!

4. Edgy Girl: For the girl who lives to showcase a little cleavage, this Equipment Esmerelda sweater is right up your alley— just $60!

5. Denim on Denim: This 7 For All Mankind lustre midi denim skirt is a neutral piece that you can wear to the office and nights out on the town with the girls — just $60!

6. Comfy, Cozy: This Max Sport double knit cardigan will keep you nice and toasty on chilly mornings — just $35!

7. Seamless Finish: This Vince Camuto sleeveless jumpsuit is perfect for that upcoming wedding or party — just $30!

8. Contrast Queen: This DKNY twofer V-neck sweater mini dress will look so amazing with boots or heels — just $40!

9. Wrapped Up: For the girl who likes bold clothing, you’ll love this Hunter & Brown cropped wrap sweater — just $17!

10. Luxe Synergy: This Theory cashmere tucked sweater is a soft, supple option that’s great for fall and winter — just $130!

11. She Means Business: This Donna Ricco long sleeve midi dress has a plunging neckline and shiny buttons for a fashion-forward moment — just $35!

12. Hot Mama: We can’t get over this Rolla Coster off the shoulder knit dress due to its slight sheerness and sexy neckline — just $17!

13. Boho Inspiration: If you’re all about the boho vibes, this Max Studio tiered maxi dress will become your new closet favorite — just $30!