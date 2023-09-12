Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When it comes to fashion, there are a few things we just can’t sacrifice. We might be okay with a button instead of a zipper or a longer length that needs to be hemmed, but we refuse to deal with anything uncomfortable.
But that doesn’t mean we’re going to wear grey sweatsuits every day! Our other top priority is style. Comfort and style need to be undeniable, and they always need to be a package deal. Shop our current favorite comfy-chic finds from across the internet below!
Free People Hold Me Close Rib Wrap Front Top
Whether you wear it as a layer over another top or simply over a cute bralette, this slouchy, rib-knit top will be one of your most-worn pieces this fall and beyond. It comes in four colors, sizes XS-XL. Buy it at Nordstrom!
Scoop Oversized Faux Leather Jacket with Faux-Fur Collar
Say hello to the best fall jacket ever! You get the sleek, edgy look of a leather jacket here but with the cozy feeling of a soft, faux-fur collar. The slightly oversized fit also means this piece shouldn’t be too tight over your clothing. It comes in sizes XS-XL. Buy it at Walmart!
Tory Burch High-Pile Fleece Zip Jacket
Everyone loves the way fleece feels, but finding a fleece piece with a notably stylish design is the struggle. This is when it’s time to go designer! This limited-edition Tory Burch jacket is over $100 off right now and is still available in sizes XS-XL!
Spanx AirEssentials Cropped Wide Leg Pant
When we think of Spanx, we usually think of compressive shapewear, but the brand makes perfectly comfy (and looser-fitting) pieces too that can be the star of your outfit! These wide-leg pants, for example, feature “light-as-air,” silky fabric with four-way stretch. They come in two colors, sizes XS-3X. Petite and Tall sizes also available!
Lulus Positively Charming Turtleneck Mini Sweater Dress
We always turn to Lulus for special occasion dresses, but the brand’s more casual picks are just as good. We currently can’t get enough of this soft-brushed turtleneck sweater dress. The patch pocket is our favorite! It comes in two colors, sizes XS-XL!
Knix Short-Sleeve Modal Sleep Top
We’re firm believers in feeling cute — even when it’s bedtime and our social plans for the day have come to an end. This breathable sleep top will keep you feeling cool and comfy throughout the night. It comes in 16 colorways, sizes XS-4XL. Grab matching pants or shorts too!
ThirdLove Form 360 Fit Wireless Bra
You need to feel comfy and cute underneath your clothes too! In fact, the comfort of your bra can make or break your entire day. This wireless, supportive bra feels like a dream, but it’s a huge bonus that it comes in such pretty colors and patterns too. There are 13 total colorways right now, with sizes from A cups to G (including half sizes). Two colorways are on sale!
