We’re in a weird weather period right now. We wake up and we’re cold. We definitely don’t want to leave the house without a hoodie or jacket. But then we get to the middle of the day, and the temperature has gone full-on summer. It’s way too hot for layers! But now we either need to keep them on or carry them on our arm. Neither is an ideal situation.

Maybe you leave that layer at the office or stop home and drop it off before you head out again. But the next thing you know, the sun has set and it’s chilly again! It makes it hard to enjoy this time of year. The only way to truly nip this issue in the bud is by grabbing a perfect packable jacket!

Get the Champion Packable Windbreaker Jacket (originally up to $55) now starting at just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 12, 2023, but are subject to change.

This Champion jacket has excellent reviews — and now, a super excellent price tag. It’s available in four colors on Amazon: black, navy, bright pink and a marble wave baby blue/white. It’s wind-resistant and water-resistant, making it a great choice for drizzles and brisk mornings and nights, but our favorite feature is its packability!

When that sun really starts to feel strong int he middle of the day, simply take off this jacket, unzip the pouch pocket, pull out the pouch and scrunch the jacket down into the pouch, zipping it closed. It becomes so small you can easily carry it in your hand — or better yet, slip it into your tote bag!

This jacket has a comfy, unisex-style fit. It’s a pullover design with a quarter-zip closure, and it has a drawcord hood. There’s a cord at the hem too, letting you adjust your fit! There’s also the kangaroo pocket in front, cuffed sleeves to keep the breeze out and a Champion logo on the chest — plus a small C at the wrist!

Another big plus here is that this windbreaker is not only machine-washable but able to be tumbled dry as well. You could even iron it on cool if needed (or use a handheld steamer). The summer-to-fall transition just got so much easier!

