No matter how cute your outfit is, wrinkles in your clothing will always bring down the vibe. An effortlessly chic aesthetic doesn’t mean looking disheveled! We’re going for “I woke up like this” rather than “I just woke up.”

This is why we’ve pulled out our ironing board over and over again, spending valuable time trying to press the wrinkles and creases out of our clothing. It’s a pain — and honestly, we’ve ruined a couple of pieces in the past thanks to wrong settings and/or delicate fabrics. Our lives changed when we switched to a handheld steamer — and now it’s your turn!

This number one bestseller has a gargantuan amount of Amazon shoppers singings its praises. Ditch the heavy iron and the clunky ironing board; we’re saving space and time with this lightweight, portable steamer. It even has a nine-foot power cord so you won’t feel tethered to the wall, in case your outlet is in an inconvenient place!

This steamer can also be used on a wide range of fabrics, some of which you might typically avoid with an iron. You can use it on cotton, chiffon, silk, wool, linen, nylon and more! No need to worry about changing settings or accidentally burning a hole through your shirt. Just plug it in and it’s ready to go!

To use this steamer, fill it up with water to the maximum line, plug it in and turn it on. It will begin to heat up — it will be ready for use once the steam starts visibly coming out of the spout. Make sure to hold the steamer upright and run it along your garment, holding the fabric taut to better target wrinkles. Feel free to also use the included smoothing brush tip on stronger fabrics!

The steam should run for about 15 minutes straight, so you can de-wrinkle your entire outfit and more if you want. Remember, the steam will be very hot, so make sure not to use it on clothing you’re wearing. Use it on a hanger and only put the clothing on after you’re done and the fabric is dry and settled.

This steamer is excellent to use at home, but it will also become a must-pack for your next vacation. Don’t miss out on the sale price!

