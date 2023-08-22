Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fall is known for its shades of brown, burgundy, burnt sienna and mustard yellow. And let’s be clear — we love all of the above. But if you’re someone who loves bright, bold clothing in your wardrobe, you might find the season to be a little too muted for your taste.

If you want some pops of color in your closet for fall but don’t want to have to repurpose your summer clothes, check out our 17 picks below. They’re warm enough for the season ahead but they’re not afraid to stand out!

Tops and Sweaters

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The days may be getting shorter, but even a baby blue sky has nothing on this BTFBM sweater. The ruffled trims? So adorable!

2. We Also Love: Tie-front cardigans are very in right now, so hop on the trend with one of the many vivid shades of this Floerns cardigan!

3. We Can’t Forget: Instead of opting for a super deep maroon or burgundy, check out the beautiful red shade of this Amazon Essentials long-sleeve blouse!

4. Bonus: Who says lilac purple can’t be a fall color? This mock-neck LaLaLa top comes in other great shades like pink and green too!

Bottoms

5. Our Absolute Favorite: How pretty is the blush pink shade of these Cemi Ceri pants? These are excellent work-to-play trousers to keep in your wardrobe!

6. We Also Love: We’re mesmerized by the Blue Haze shade of these Grace Karin pants. We’re a sucker for paperbag waists!

7. We Can’t Forget: You’ll turn heads when you walk into a room wearing this Verdusa knit bodycon skirt. Dress it up or down!

8. Bonus: Keep warm but brighten up a room with the help of this Idealsanxun pencil skirt. It’s made of 20% wool!

Outerwear

9. Our Absolute Favorite: A blue jean jacket is always a good fashion move, but change it up every once in a while with one of the unique colors of this Evaless jacket!

10. We Also Love: Need something reliable for a rainy day — but don’t want to wear a rubbery yellow coat? Check out this SaphiRose rain jacket!

11. We Can’t Forget: We love how the Blue Green shade of this Angashion corduroy jacket is a little beachy, but the jacket itself is totally fall!

12. Bonus: A mustard yellow pick is always nice, but how about a sunny look thanks to this Diacacy blazer?

Accessories

13. Our Absolute Favorite: Tie-dye is absolutely not reserved solely for summer! You’ll love adding this Zowya beanie to your autumn wardrobe!

14. We Also Love: Even if the rest of your outfit is quiet and simple, you can easily add a pop with this Aolige satin scarf!

15. We Can’t Forget: One fun way to add extra color to your outfit is with a pair of colorful tights. Check out the options for these Zioccie tights!

16. Bonus: Night out? Fall wedding? Make sure to bring along this Verdusa satin bag!

17. Last but Not Least: One more! Even something as small as socks can change your entire look. This Tip Toe pack comes with 12 colors!

