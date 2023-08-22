Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What will be your go-to, everyday bag for fall? Chances are, if you can’t immediately picture it, it’s because you don’t own it yet. But we’re here to help with that!

No brand screams fall quite like UGG. But we get it — buying yourself anything from UGG is usually in that reserved “treat yourself” category. It’s not the type of purchase we can make whenever, wherever. Not at full price, at least. But there’s no need to splurge — not when this Janey II bag is nearly $70 off at Amazon!

Psst — one big thing you should know? The black version of this bag is currently about $30 cheaper on Amazon than it is on UGG’s website, while the Natural shade is the same price on both sites!

This adorable and unique bag features a transparent TPU shell showcasing faux fur and suede underneath. The TPU not only adds a shiny appearance to the piece, but it protects the materials underneath from the elements. A little rain? No problem. This bag is a pro at looking fresh 24/7.

Another huge plus is this bag’s adjustable, removable nylon logo strap. This strap allows you to comfortably carry your Janey II as either a crossbody or a belt bag. You could also detach the strap entirely and use this bag as a pouch! Your belongings will stay safe inside thanks to the full zip closure.

Inside this bag is a ripstop nylon lining and a storage pocket on the wall of the main compartment for easy organization. You’ll find it’s a fantastic size for everyday essentials like your wallet, phone, keys and a few extras!

Wear this bag as a crossbody with jeans and a tee, or swap it to a belt bag and attach it around your waist while hiking or exploring a new city. Carry it as a clutch for a cute dinner look, or pack it in your suitcase to keep small belongings together. Whatever you do and however you choose to wear it, just make sure you don’t miss out on this amazing markdown!

