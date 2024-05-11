Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Calling all fashionistas: Are you up to date on the summer trends? Because of TikTok, it seems like the trends cycle in and out of style so quickly, but there are a few that have staying power and are on track to become the hottest styles of the year. Keeping up with the chicest styles doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — trust Us.

After doing some serious research, we compiled four must-have summer trends and discovered inexpensive items for each that will take your wardrobe to the next level — so you can ball on a budget. You won’t break the bank because every piece is under $50. What are you waiting for? Get ready to take your summer ‘fits to the next level.

Preppy Meets Tenniscore

1. Pretty Pleats: The most quintessential way to get in on the preppy tenniscore trend is with a fashionable and functional pleated athletic skirt. This one from Baleaf features hidden pockets to keep your keys or phone secure while on the court! — was $36, now just $25!

2. Where’s the Yacht? There’s something about this color-block Ivicoer polo that screams New England royalty. If you’re trying to manifest a traditional northeastern summer, this is a must-have — was $40, now just $25!

3. Country Club Ready: Tennis dresses aren’t just for playing tennis. The flexible preppy design of this Soneven pick will look just as stunning on the golf course as it will for running errands. While it comes in a few designs, I recommend the pink houndstooth to make a statement! — just $46!

4. Forget the Court! This two-piece tennis set is so adorable, you’ll want to wear it all the time . . . not just on the court. (And you totally should!) — just $39!

Wild Wild West

5. Run, Don’t Walk! Cowboy boots under $100 are almost unheard of, but we found this affordable pair on Amazon for under $50! — just $35!

6. Giddy Up! Whether you love the western trend (who doesn’t?) or are looking for something fun to wear to a summer music festival, you can’t go wrong with this fringed suede vest! — just $31!

7. Wardrobe Classic: A solid pair of denim shorts is a closet staple . . . and it doesn’t hurt that this distressed style from Modarani fits right in with the western trend — just $32!

8. Finishing Touch: No western look would be complete without a cowboy hat! This Amazon favorite features a gorgeous jeweled band to up the fashion ante — just $39!

Sky Blue’s the Limit

9. Dress It Up or Down: The little bit of lace on this delicate sky blue tank gives it an elegant vibe that can easily be worn for fancier summer soirees with a skirt or even white jeans. You could even dress it down with shorts! — was $35, now just $25!

10. Beachy Haze: Sky blue looks incredible on every skin tone, and you’ll look like a summertime goddess when you wear this eye-catching high-waisted bathing suit by the ocean. The bottoms have secret tummy-control technology so you’ll always feel confident — just $36!

11. Brunch Ready? You can never go wrong with a flowy dress for a garden brunch . . . or any summer activity for that matter. This BTFBM option has earned hundreds of five-star reviews for its refined elements silhouette that flatters all body shapes! —just $41!

12. A Little Pop: All-white ensembles are also majorly popular this summer. To offset the neutral hue, try wearing these gorgeous sky blue espadrilles! — just $40!

Sneaky Cutouts

13. Ooze Confidence: The red hue of this swimsuit is certainly fiery, but it’s the expertly placed cutouts and smoothing fabric that will have you feeling like a millions bucks! — just $29!

14. Not Your Average Tank: The sexy cutouts and asymmetrical straps on this Necooer tank give the design more personality, and you can literally wear it with anything! — just $20!

15. Tiny Cutout: Test the waters on the trend with this Cupshe dress that features the smallest front cutout and twisted bodice. These two elements paired together are super slimming — just $45!

16. Work it Out! Work up a sweat in style with this trendy and comfortable athletic romper. The cutout is a fun addition you don’t often see in ‘fits like this! — just $43!