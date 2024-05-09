Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Skirts are breezy, cute, and comfortable. But if you’re not interested in flashing the whole world when an errand wind whooshes by, you might want to wear something beneath them aside from your underwear. It’s totally fine if things like that don’t really bother you – you never have to be ashamed of your body, after all. But sometimes you don’t want to show the world your goods underneath your clothes.

Related: Bike Short Season Is Back — This Seamless Pair Is Just $15 We’ve been pretty vocal about our obsession with bike shorts in the past, and this year is no different. They’re comfortable, they’re cute, they’re versatile and they’re often pretty affordable too. They’re the type of fashion trend that has Us hoping they stay in style forever — and they just might! We just spotted a […]

There’s an easy solution: bike shorts. They aren’t just for protection while riding an actual bike. The next time you want to wear a short skirt or dress with flowy fabric that could blow up a la Marilyn Monroe at any point, consider wearing a pair of these shorts and preserve your modesty. And if you don’t want to wear them for that reason, just grab a pair to wear with your favorite top or tank! They’re super versatile.

17 Best Bike Shorts To Wear Under Short Skirts

1. High-Waisted: These classic high-waisted shorts are versatile and can go with just about anything – just $10!

2. They Have Pockets: Any shorts with pockets are worth wearing, so make sure you grab a pair of these pocket-laden short pants – just $10!



3. Neutral Colors: These silky bike shorts come in versatile colors beyond just black so you can match to your outfit – just $15!

4. Crossover Shorts: You’ll love the crossover waist on these bike shorts that set them apart from the rest of the pack – just $14!



5. Booty Bumpin’: These bike shorts are all about making your butt look even better than it already is – just $23!



Related: 19 Comfy Maxi Skirts That Truly Feel Light as Air The flow of an airy maxi skirt is unmatched during the spring and summer months. They’re usually so lightweight and help you look put together whenever you wear them. Frankly, it’s one of our favorite styles to wear on so many warm-weather occasions. Are you looking for new maxi styles to add to your wardrobe […]

6. Super Seamless: Kick seams to the curb with these super soft shorts that come in multiple colors – just $20!

7. Under Control: Slip into these bike shorts for some tummy control if you need the extra trimming – just $23!

8. Spandex Stretch: You’ll be able to move around easily and simply with these Spandex shorts – just $13!

9. Powerful Padding: Need a little extra padding in the back? These bike shorts have you covered – just $37!

10. Plus Size: These bike shorts are perfect for plus size wearers and they’re just the right length, too – just $15!

Related: Not Too Long, Not Too Short! These Levi's Denim Shorts Are Up to 58% Off We all know the challenges of buying jeans — but denim shorts present even more obstacles. You have pretty much all of the same potential issues as jeans, but you may also have to deal with your shorts riding up, exposing too much or fitting too tight at the hem. You also may want something […]

11. Fleecy Fleece: These bike shorts are fleece-lined for perfect cold weather wear – just $13!

12. Flower Power: Forget basic black, because these bike shorts have a fun flower print you might actually want to show off – just $20!

13. Go Wild: These bike shorts have a fun zebra print in case you want to go on a safari – just $19!

14. Totally Tie-Dye: Don these fun and colorful bike shorts with unique tie-dye designs – just $20!



15. Get Psychedelic: Check out these groovy colorful bike shorts with a design that’s straight out of the ’70s – just $17!



Related: Stylish, Not Sticky — 17 Pieces to Wear When It's Hot and Humid in NYC It’s getting hot, hot, hot! All throughout the winter, New Yorkers dream of warmer, brighter days — but the sun always has to take things too far. The humidity lays a blanket of sticky moisture over anything and everything, and soon, we barely even want to leave the apartment. Unfortunately, NYC life means a lot […]

16. Paint Splatters: Wear these bike shorts when you want to look like you’ve just spent a long time around paint – just $17!



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Really Rainbow: Show off all your colors with these super fun bike shorts – just $17!

