Stylish, Not Sticky — 17 Pieces to Wear When It’s Hot and Humid in NYC

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s getting hot, hot, hot! All throughout the winter, New Yorkers dream of warmer, brighter days — but the sun always has to take things too far. The humidity lays a blanket of sticky moisture over anything and everything, and soon, we barely even want to leave the apartment.

Unfortunately, NYC life means a lot of walking around and waiting on muggy subway platforms. To make the most of summer, you’ll need to stock up on airy and moisture-wicking fashion finds. It’s still the city though, so let’s keep things stylish, shall we? Check out our 17 picks below!

Tops

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Made of 100% linen, this Iximo tank top will easily become your go-to garment. So airy — and available in six colors!

2. We Also Love: With its breathable linen and cotton blend, this Merryfun button-up shirt will be one of the most versatile summer pieces in your closet!

3. We Can’t Forget: Whether you’re wearing it for a workout or going casual with denim shorts or a maxi skirt, this sweat-wicking lululemon Align top is a must!

4. Bonus: Sometimes, just swapping a basic T-shirt for a lightweight, cropped, roomy find like this Wild Fable tee from Target will do the trick!

Dresses

5. Our Absolute Favorite: This Lillusory dress has total “it” girl vibes! Thanks to its cotton material, cutouts and slit, it will have you feeling the breeze too!

6. We Also Love: Timeless and incredible versatile, this linen Amazhiyu dress nails simple sophistication and makes getting dressed a piece of cake!

7. We Can’t Forget: Maxi dresses are in for summer, but make sure you’re not too hot under that extra fabric. Grab this flowy cotton SNDYS Tahlia Dress from Revolve!

8. Bonus: Obviously, we love how adorable this Aohite babydoll dress is — but we especially love its roomy volume for hot summer days. No more fabric clinging to our skin!

Jumpsuits and Rompers

9. Our Absolute Favorite: If you love an airy quality to your clothing, pick up these Flygo cotton overalls. You can simply wear a bandeau bra underneath!

10. We Also Love: A sweat-wicking romper? You bet! This lululemon romper is all kinds of cute — and even has an open back. Grab it on final sale!

11. We Can’t Forget: Looking cute and feeling good in the heat doesn’t get much easier than slipping into this baggy Lumister romper!

Shorts

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Skip the denim shorts and add a pair of these flowy, ruffled Paitluc shorts to your Amazon cart. Cute and comfy!

13. We Also Love: Bike shorts being in style is all we could ask for, especially when it’s humid out. Slip into a pair of these high-quality, moisture-wicking Skims bike shorts!

14. We Can’t Forget: Still want the jean shorts look? You won’t want to skip over these chambray Onlyshe shorts in the denim colorway!

Skirts

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Remember to keep an eye out for fabrics on longer skirts. This Scarlet Darkness skirt is made from viscose and lyocell, so you know it’s going to help keep you cool!

16. We Also Love: Lightweight and flowy, this asymmetrical Wild Fable mini skirt from Target will go with so many tops!

17. We Can’t Forget: Not too long, not too short — just right. This Kancy Kole skirt earns extra points thanks to its smocked waistband and pockets too!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite finds below: