16 Best Midi Dresses for Summer — With Pockets

Discovering your dress has pockets is like finding a toy treasure at the bottom of the cereal box. Hidden gems make Us happy, and pockets provide so many unexpected perks. Who needs a purse when you can keep your phone, wallet and keys on you at all times? (We rarely take advantage of the extra storage, but it’s comforting to know we have the option.)
Pockets are also a game-changer for photos — we never know what to do with our hands! Even just casually placing your hands in pockets makes you seem instantly more relaxed.
When shopping for summer dresses, pockets are a top priority. So, we tracked down the 16 best midi dresses with pockets that you can take from the office to out on the town.
Anrabess Swing Sundress
Every summer, we always wish we had that easy dress we could grab on the go. Well, we finally found it! This swing sundress is comfy enough for running errands, lounging around the house or hitting the beach.
Ecowish Belted Shirt Dress
Professional and polished, this belted shirt dress is a winner for the workplace. It’s modest yet modern!
Anrabess Cutout Tiered Midi Dress
This tiered midi dress is top-tier! It’s flowy, feminine and flattering. And the back cutout makes this frock even more breathable on a hot summer day.
Merokeety Flutter Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
Fitted on top + flowy on bottom = flattering for all figures! This midi dress features a smocked bodice, flutter sleeves and an A-line silhouette. Such a lovely look for summer!
Nagoo Scoop Neck Tank Dress
Turn your favorite tank top into a dress with this comfy midi! “Definitely a great dress for the summer!” one customer declared. “Something not too heavy and super comfy!”
Pilcro Denim Midi Dress
We’re drooling over this denim midi dress from Anthropologie! “This dress is so dang cute on,” one shopper said. “It fits perfectly and gives you nice shapely look.”
Anrabess Empire Waist Midi Dress
This square-neck empire waist midi dress fits like a dream! It’s super comfy and flattering for day to night.
Miessal Ruffle Cap Sleeve Striped Midi Dress
Earn your stripes in this elegant midi dress with ruffle cap sleeves! This striped sundress is perfect for Memorial Day or the 4th of July.
Anrabess Puff Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Easy, breezy, beautiful! If you’re looking for a midi dress that’s appropriate for work or worship, then this tiered midi dress will be your holy grail.
Merokeety Off-the-Shoulder Flowy Sundress
We love an off-the-shoulder look in the summer! Sun-kissed shoulders over cold shoulders any day. This flowy sundress is boho-chic!
By Anthropologie Floral Midi Dress
Flower power! We’re very fond of this floral print midi dress — and so is this shopper: “Received so many compliments!!! I love this dress and the colors are so vibrant!!! The sleeves were perfect and the tie back was great. Great for church or even weddings!!!”
Sachin & Babi Taffeta Midi Dress
This timeless taffeta midi dress is absolutely gorgeous! “It’s darling and fits like a glove,” one reviewer reported. “I’ve gotten so many compliments on it!”
Madewell Puff-Sleeve Midi Dress
Pretty in puff sleeves! This black dress from Madewell was made for any summer function. “This dress is a 10/10,” one shopper proclaimed. “My friend called it an A++. The dress is fun and extremely flattering in how it flows.”
Free People Floral Midi Dress
Frolic in the flowers in this floral midi dress from Free People! The strappy design and open back are ideal for warm weather.
A New Day Sleeveless Ballet Dress
Available in five solid colors, this cotton-blend midi dress from Target looks so much more expensive than it is! One customer called this frock “the perfect summer dress.”
A New Day Poplin Halter Dress
Designed with a wide-smocked waistband, ruffled hemline and halter neckline, this poplin dress feels lightweight and luxurious. One shopper said, “Material is light and airy. Beautiful navy. Very flattering and comfortable.”
