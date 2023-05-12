20 Amazon Sundresses for $20 or Less — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we don’t want to break the bank while revamping our summer wardrobes, Amazon is one of our first virtual shopping stops. Considering the vast amount of dresses in their inventory, you can find some truly stunning designs which look much more expensive than their actual price tags!

If you’re on the hunt for some serious steals, we’ve come up with an A+ sundress roster which we think you’re going to love. Pick up one or two new frocks — or buy them all! Shopping on a budget seriously never looked this good.

Casual Dresses

1. Dresses which feature classic boho motifs like this ZESICA wrap-style mini are ideal for daytime but can transform into an evening look — get it for $20!

2. The black-and-white gingham print, flowy maxi skirt and one-shoulder detail make this BTFBM dress the ultimate summer frock — originally $54, now just $16!

3. We can’t think of a single body type this KIRUNDO A-line midi dress wouldn’t flatter — starting at just $12!

4. Shoppers say the comfort and fit of this Kranda flutter sleeve midi dress make it a winner all around — starting at just $18!

5. Even though this NUFIWI spaghetti strap dress is supremely simple, the extra long floor length does lend the look some drama — starting at just $12!

6. When you have absolutely no idea what to wear on a hot summer day, you can always reach for this WEESO empire waist mini — starting at just $12!

7. We love having loose, basic dresses like this SUMONA split-hem maxi dress on hand when we’re feeling lazy — get it for $20!

8. Jersey wrap-dresses like this Amazon Essentials number are a mainstay in our summertime wardrobes — starting at $20!

9. The fitted knit bodice and looser maxi skirt on this LILBETTER dress creates a fit we adore — starting at just $12!

10. Little details on an otherwise basic dress can make it feel more special, like the embroidery on the neckline of this DBK0SL mini dress — starting at just $14!

Fancier Dresses

11. This adorable EXLURA babydoll-style mini dress with embroidered polka dot details is exactly what we would wear for a garden party — a steal at $20!

12. Daytime gatherings can also call for a short and sweet dress, like this chiffon style from KIRUNDO — originally $60, now just $12!

13. We adore how the colors in this knit halter mini from ISZPLUSH are reminiscent of a gorgeous summer sunset — starting at just $16!

14. The floor-length hem and backless design of this KMBANGI floral maxi dress make for a stunning dramatic statement — starting at just $10!

15. This GRACE KARIN one-shoulder midi dress is so dreamy for a daytime event — originally $36, now just $12!

16. The way this BTFBM one-shoulder dress beautifully hugs the body makes for a killer silhouette — originally $41, now just $12!

17. We normally consider a tiered mini dress like this PRETTYGARDEN number more casual, but the cutout on the side gives it a dressier feel — originally $33, now just $20!

18. Wear this WDIRARA bodycon midi dress with sneakers for the daytime, and switch your shoes for heels if you’re stepping out for dinner — only $14!

19. The super bright and bold print options this BAXLIMEK ruffle mini dress is available in are seriously eye-catching — starting at just $18!

20. Reviewers call this moderate-length mini dress from Floerns “light and airy,” which is all we could want from a staple summer dress — only $17!

