The Best Strapless Bras to Support Larger Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Editor’s note: Article updated on March 7, 2023.

We all have different bras that we wear for different occasions, but our favorite styles are usually strapless ones! Even when we aren’t wearing an outfit with a halter neckline or an off-the-shoulder silhouette, strapless bras can feel a lot more comfortable than options with straps. Not having that extra tightness on the shoulders is an absolute blessing!

The problem with strapless bras is that they can come with their own set of issues — the most prominent one being that they often fall down and don’t provide the right amount of support. That issue becomes a much bigger problem with larger busts and makes finding the right strapless bra a bit harder. Luckily, we have some tips so you can find your perfect fit!

What Should I Look for When Shopping for a Strapless Bra?

First, consider what type of bra you’re in the market for. Do you need a basic style that can be worn with anything — or a specialty bra which offers different details for specific garments? A feature that all strapless bras should have are no-slip grips along the seams to keep the bra in place. But if they don’t have this handy characteristic, thicker waistbands are just as great.

Once those focal points are settled, the rest is up to you! You may not even know what exactly will fit your individual needs, in which case we’ve compiled a helpful roundup of different strapless bras for you to shop below. Read on for more!

13 Strapless Bras That Are Supportive for Larger Busts

Fantasie Aura Convertible Strapless Underwire Bra

This bra has all of the features that are most important when looking for a strapless style. The cups and outline of the bra have rubber grips for a secure fit, which is enhanced by the wider side straps and back. The feel of this bra is fab according to shoppers — and most importantly, totally worth the investment!

Pros

No-slip gripping

Wide size range for larger sizes

Smoothing design

Cons

Fewer customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

On Gossamer Beautifully Basic Strapless Underwire Bra

If a date night bra is what you’re after, this may be the best one! The neckline plunges down, which is excellent for low-cut tops or dresses — and the lace details on the main strap give it a romantic feel. Shoppers adore the cleavage they get with this bra, and confirm that it does stay in place — even at an all-day event like a wedding (see also: strapless bras for wedding dresses)!

Pros

Added lift

Lace details

Low cut

Cons

More limited sizing

Slightly more expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

Felina Body Sculpt Strapless Bra

The key detail that sets this bra apart is the clear strap in between the cups, which can come in handy if you have a low cut or lace-up top! Even when you wear a nude bra, the strap in the middle can be bothersome — but this bra takes care of that thanks to its design.

Pros

Clear middle strap

Removable clear straps included

Great size range

Cons

May run small

Available at: Amazon

Wacoal Women’s Red Carpet Strapless Bra

As far as support and comfort are concerned for all cup sizes, this bra may take the cake! It comes in an impressive size range that goes all the way up to H, and shoppers who have especially larger busts claim this is one of the best strapless styles they have ever tried.

Pros

Incredible size range available

Simple, comfy fit

Cons

May be a bit pricy for some

Available at: Amazon

Wingslove Women’s Strapless Full Figure Bra

The size range and the affordable price point is what first brought this bra to our attention! Shoppers report that it’s one of the best strapless bras that they’ve ever owned! It also comes with straps that you can wear in multiple different ways, so this bra can truly do it all.

Pros

Multiway straps included

Great size variety

Positive customer feedback

Cons

Sizing may be tricky

Available at: Amazon

Niidor Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky Bra

This may not be your traditional bra, but it can certainly come in handy! It’s totally backless and sticks to your chest with the adhesive that’s built into the cups. It does give you cleavage, and it’s also reusable with the right cleaning and maintenance.

Pros

Backless design

Reusable

Weightless feeling

Cons

Looses grip over time

Available at: Amazon

DELIMIRA Women’s Jacquard Bandeau Underwire Minimizer Strapless Bra

This bra is specifically designed to help make the chest appear smaller, which may come in handy if you have a larger chest. The cups are unpadded but still offer coverage that looks smooth and sleek underneath clothes. The side straps are wide and supportive, and shoppers note how comfy it is. Meet your new go-to everyday strapless!

Pros

Smoothing and minimizing effect

Vast size range

Multiple colors available

Cons

May run small

Available at: Amazon

SPANX® Up for Anything Strapless™ Bra

If a no-fuss bra is what you’re looking for, this is the perfect one to buy. It’s a wardrobe staple that’s simple, comfortable and supportive. The thicker band in the back provides added comfort and support, plus the design ensures that you have a smooth look if you’re rocking a tight dress or top.

Pros

Thicker waistband

Simple supportive design

Smoothing material

Cons

Slightly pricier

Available at: Nordstrom

Bliss Natori Perfection Strapless Underwire Bra

If you have a piece with a lower back that you want to wear without an awkward strap peeking out, this bustier is a dream! The back dips low but the overall design still gives your chest the lift and support it needs. You could even try wearing it on its own as a top with the right high-waisted bottoms for a sultrier look!

Pros

Structured design

Low back

Wide size range

Cons

Fewer customer reviews

Expensive

Available at: Nordstrom

DELIMIRA Women’s Slightly Lined Lift Bra

It’s rare that you find a single bra that fits just about every shopper, but this may be the one! It comes in a large range of sizing in both cup and bands, plus the basic design makes it a go-to daily bra that looks flawless underneath nearly any garment.

Pros

Massive size range

Comfortable fit

Affordable price

Cons

Sizing may be tricky for some shoppers

Available at: Amazon

Boao Women’s Bandeau Bra Set

We wanted to include one lounge bralette like this one to wear around the house if you don’t need the same lift and support as an underwire style. These bras are a massive hit, and with the price of the trio, each one rings in less than $10 — depending on the size and color combo you choose!

Pros

Extra comfortable and stretchy

Super affordable

Wide size range

Cons

May be less supportive

Available at: Amazon

Elomi Smooth Full Figure Strapless Underwire Bra

This particular bra is made for fuller busts and it boasts all of the bells and whistles necessary for great support! For a lot of larger cup sizes, finding a strapless bra that works is tough — but shoppers say they have finally met their match with this option. The design is ultra-smoothing and the band is thick enough to hold everything in place!

Pros

Built for larger busts

Smoothing design

Comes with attachable straps

Positive feedback

Cons

Expensive

Fewer customer reviews

Available at: Nordstrom

Wherewithal The EveryWhere Underwire Front Closure Strapless Bra

This strapless style is particularly unique because it’s probably the first time we’ve ever seen one that closes this beautifully in the front! There are adjustable straps in the back which let you make the waistband tighter and looser as needed, which is definitely the standout feature — plus shoppers say the support is top-notch.

Pros

Adjustable waistband

Three colors to choose from

Super secure fit

Cons

Few customer reviews

Expensive

Sizing is different, which may be tricky

Available at: Nordstrom

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!