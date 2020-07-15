7 Best Posture Correctors for Women in 2020

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and availability are valid at time of publication June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Are you slouching right now? Be honest. We know we were just a second ago, and we know we’ll be doing it again in a minute. Having good posture is hard work! It’s such a pain, in fact, that most of us have just decided to ignore it, accepting our identities as permanent slouchers. But what about when that pain becomes an actual, harmful pain affecting your everyday life?

Whether you’re looking to fend off aches, pains and strains or want to literally straighten up your look, there’s a way to do so without constantly having to remind yourself to sit or stand up straight. You can use a posture corrector! Whether it’s a brace, a digital device or even a bra, there are so many different types out there ready to help — some that can even fit invisibly under your clothes. Whether you work at a desk or standing up, whether you’re a gamer or a hiker or even if you’re picking up young kids all day, you might find a posture corrector can make a huge difference in your daily life!

Never used a posture corrector before? Have some questions? Don’t worry, because we consulted an expert to provide all of the answers. Read the info below, and then you can explore our picks for the best posture correctors on Amazon!

Do posture correctors really work?

Simply put, a posture corrector can provide serious benefits. According to UK-based osteopath Tim Everett, “The consequence of the poor spinal alignment is a stretching and loading of muscles and ligaments often causing pain and discomfort. For many the most obvious benefit is a reduction in pain and discomfort but for me as an osteopath I feel that the significant benefit is that you are getting to the root cause of the postural pain and moving towards a more efficient spinal alignment. I see it as an investment in your future spinal health.”

If you’re concerned that it will be a long wait before you see improvement, fear not. “Most people will notice an improvement almost immediately when wearing a good quality posture correcting brace. Posture improvement and pain reduction should steadily improve with wearing your chosen posture corrector. Posture is dynamic and poor posture is acquired over a period of time so it is reasonable to expect that a reversal of the bad habits and a move towards a better posture will take a little time and will vary from person to person,” Everett notes.

It’s also important to note that a posture corrector isn’t a life sentence. “The temptation for many is to wear the support as tight as possible for as long as possible but in practice the corrector should be introduced slowly and gradually increase the length of time and tension when wearing the support. This allows the muscles and joints time to lengthen, adjust and move towards a better position. A good support will allow the wearer to adjust the tension for maximum comfort and postural control,” Everett concludes.

Best for Rounded Shoulders: WNIEYO Posture Corrector

This back brace posture corrector not only pulls the shoulders back, but it has a plate reaching down the back to support your spine. This may help you sit up straight from the waist up, not just from the shoulders up. You may find sitting up straight soon comes naturally to you thanks to this flexible, wearable corrector. You may even see lasting results in just two weeks!

Get the WNIEYO Posture Corrector for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Posture-Correcting Bra: Leonisa Back Support Posture Corrector Bra

Don’t want to wear another additional piece on top of your bra? Then you’ll love this two-in-one posture corrector. It’s a comfy, wireless bra that features compression PowerSlim bands in back to pull back your shoulders. We honestly love the look of it — not just the benefits!

Get the Leonisa Back Support Posture Corrector Bra starting at just $41 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Posture-Correcting Device: Upright GO 2

If you want to track your progress, this digital corrector is the way to go. Place it on your back and use the app to turn on training mode. The device will vibrate when you slouch, reminding you to straighten up! You can even adjust the sensitivity, training time and vibration intensity. Works for both iOS and Android!

Get the Upright GO 2 Posture Trainer and Corrector for just $99.99 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Posture Corrector for Your Neck: The Posture Wedge

If your neck hurts due to your posture, just 10 minutes a day with this comfy foam wedge could change everything. All you have to do is lie back on it, and it claims it will restore your neck to its “natural, youthful alignment,” gently molding the muscles and ligaments that may be out of place!

Get the Spine Line Inc. Posture Wedge for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Posture Corrector for Under Your Clothes: Berlin & Daughter Posture Corrector

The straps of this posture corrector will lie flat against your body so no one will even know you’re wearing it. It’s great for wearing underneath your clothes, and it can even be worn two ways. Either wrap it around your sternum, or, if you want a more intense effect, around your belly button!

Get the Berlin & Daughter Posture Corrector for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Posture Corrector for Working Out: Copper Compression Posture Corrector

This copper-infused posture corrector is made with an anti-rub, anti-itch material and is fully adjustable. It’s made to provide support without limiting your range of motion, making it perfect for the gym or neighborhood runs. It specifically notes that it’s a go-to for elite athletes and can be worn for pretty much any activity!

Get the Copper Compression Posture Corrector for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Best Posture Corrector for Your Chair: Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow

If you sit in an office chair for 8+ hours a day — or, even worse, a regular chair — a lumbar support pillow will help you through each long workday. Put the straps over the back of your chair and let the memory foam cushion relieve back pain and keep you sitting up. It’s great for the car too, especially if you’re going for a long drive!

Get the Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow (originally $30) for just $27 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 29, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!