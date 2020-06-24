Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The rise of clean ingredients in both diets and beauty routines has been an iconic one. Maybe not everyone was on board with Kourtney Kardashian’s dive into the deep end at first, but as the years have passed, we’ve all noticed and have come to appreciate the benefits of shopping clean. Only when you finally ditch the toxins do you realize just how badly they were messing with your body, complexion, hair and overall health!

Here’s the thing though. If you’re eating cleaner and have revamped your entire skincare and haircare routine, don’t you think your daily supplements and over-the-counter products should follow in those same footsteps? That’s exactly the thought that led to the creation of Hilma. The brand’s founders were determined to create and provide natural remedies — backed by science — that shoppers could rely on!

Get The Starter Trio starting at just $25 at Hilma! New customers can use code SUPPORTYOU to save 10%!

All of Hilma’s herbal supplements are naturally drug-free with no dyes or fillers. Each product is non-gmo, gluten-free, vegan, soy-free and nut-free, and contains less than one gram of sugar. Basically, these are the types of capsules and packets you can feel good about taking…and feel good after taking too. Each product aims to lead you to what the brand calls the #GetBetterFeeling, which is self-explanatory — though reviewers are more than willing to share their own get-better-feelings!

For a total overhaul of your medicine cabinet and daily health, we definitely recommend checking out The Starter Trio. This trio contains three of the brand’s top-selling products, all of which may quickly become staples in your home and beyond. Reviewers say they are so excited to finally be able to “reach for products that are safe and really work” and that they “would be lost without Hilma.” Most importantly, they say these remedies are “just as effective as the leading brands, without the added artificial elements.” And hey, it doesn’t hurt that “the packaging is next level.” It’s not like anyone actually wants ugly bottles taking up space in their bathroom!

You’ve read the reviews, but if you’re wondering just how effective drug-free supplements can be, Hilma will quickly soothe your worries. The brand has a board of scientific advisors, featuring multiple doctors, as well as a neuroscientist and herbalist. All of the bases are covered, but Hilma takes it a step further by using only ingredients with existing clinical research. The brand does additional clinical research of its own too!

Now, let’s talk more about The Starter Trio, which is available in both full and travel sizes. The first product up is the Immune Support sachet, which weighs in at only five calories but with 833% of your daily vitamin C value. We told you this stuff was the real deal! These sachets also contain ingredients like zinc, turmeric and echinacea, claiming to support healthy immune function, boost energy and even support respiratory health. Just mix one into a glass of cold or hot water and drink up once per day or as needed!

Next up is Tension Relief. This remedy might be just what you’re looking for if you’re always dealing with head tension from staring at screens all day, like you’re doing right now. No hate — we’re doing it too! These capsules contain ingredients including magnesium and willow bark and may not only help relieve discomfort, but also reduce sensitivity to potential triggers. Take two capsules at a time, as needed, taking no more than six per day.

Last but certainly not least is Upset Stomach Relief. It’s one no one wants to talk about, but honestly one we should probably all be talking about. The chamomile, ginger and licorice in these capsules may help soothe your intestinal tract, but that’s not all. These capsules might become must-haves for anyone experiencing occasional heartburn and acid indigestion too. Just as with Tension Relief, take two of these capsules at a time and don’t exceed six per day.

This trio is already very affordable, especially compared to other top brands, but new customers can save even more now by using code SUPPORTYOU. And hey, if you grab the full-size version, you’ll even get free shipping. The savings don’t end there though. Check out the referral page so you can get a $10 credit next time you refer a friend! Staying healthy has seriously never been so exciting!

