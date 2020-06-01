Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

These past few months have introduced massive change and uncertainty into all of our lives. We’re all doing our best to slow down the spread of the coronavirus, wearing masks and social-distancing, but essential errands, emergencies and jobs remain. Many hope to get tested for more concrete answers, but testing centers often come with extremely long wait times, and considering their limited hours, some people are having trouble getting tested at all. You don’t want to go to the hospital if you don’t need it, but it may still be important to get tested, especially if you’ve been coming into contact with others.

Luckily, more options are becoming available, and EverlyWell, a company we already relied on for a variety of health tests, now has its own COVID-19 test in stock. This test can be done in your very own home and can be performed single-handedly. Supplies are very limited, so if you’ve been feeling any symptoms, this might be the fastest way to get results.

You must be 18 years or older to take this test, and only one test is available per household. How do you know if you’re eligible? EverlyWell will take you through a quick online screening, where you will answer questions about your symptoms or lack thereof as well as your potential or definite exposure to the virus. If you are approved, you can order the test. Please note that due to state restrictions, tests not permitted for use in MD, NJ, NY or RI.

This is a self-collected nasal swab test. Remember to always wash your hands before touching your face. We’ll give you a basic overview of how it works, though make sure to properly read all instructions when you have the kit in hand. To administer the test, tilt your head back 45 degrees and insert the swab into one nostril up to the stoppage point, rotating it two to three times before removing and repeating in the other nostril. That’s it!

Once you’ve collected your sample, put the swab into the included tube and place the tube into the biohazard bag. Disinfect the mailers with the provided alcohol prep pad and then send it out to the lab — free overnight shipping is included. Secure digital results will be delivered to you within 24 to 48 hours.

If your test comes out positive, Everlywell doesn’t leave you wondering what to do next. A telehealth partner will contact you at no additional cost to discuss your case and how to proceed. Please note that this is not an antibody test, and that as with all tests, results are not always 100% accurate. This could be a very helpful start to figuring out your next steps, however, so if you’re looking for a quick test, look no further!

