These Cooling Face Masks Are a Must-Buy for Hot Summer Weather

While the weather has been fickle over the past month or so, we’re finally getting to the point where summer is on the horizon. The temperatures are rising, the sun is shining and we are loving lounging in our backyards and breathing in the fresh air!

What about when other people are around though? We know we need to don a protective face mask in public settings for the time being…but what happens when the temperatures rise even higher and take the humidity levels with them? Wearing a fabric mask on your face in high heat and humidity might often leave you sweaty and uncomfortable — feeling like you can’t catch your breath. But you can’t just remove the mask though, especially in an enclosed area with others around and especially without clean hands. That’s why you need this cooling mask, stat!

Get the Tough Headwear 12-in-1 Cooling Neck Wrap/Gaiter/Face Mask for just $14 at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 20, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2020, but are subject to change.

Nearly 500 reviewers have made this gaiter a number one bestseller at Amazon. They say it’s a life-saver in super hot weather, whether they’re doing rigorous yard work or simply taking a walk around the block. They say it instantly cools them down and that the effect lasts for hours and hours, the 360-degree fit keeping them comfortable all around even with their noses and mouths totally covered. Those who had previously tried cooling towels from other brands say these are most definitely their new go-tos, loving their ultra-lightweight, barely-there feel!

How does this mask cool you down, exactly? Prepping it takes about 15 seconds. Soak it in cool water for 10 seconds, then use the remaining five to wring and snap out the excess water. Then simply slip it over your head to feel the “supercharged cooling effect”! Don’t worry — this mask is made with a moisture-wicking fabric, so the water won’t start dripping down your chin!

This neck gaiter is made for various elements and even has UPF 50 protection against UVA and UVB rays to keep your skin safe from the sun. There are 12 ways (at least!) to wear it, including as a face mask. You can also try it out as a sweatband, balaclava or maybe as a liner underneath your biking helmet. It stretches to fit most faces in various ways and is available in multiple colors, so pick your favorite and order today!

