At this point, protective face masks are a must for everyone around the globe. It’s recommended that we wear them any time we’re out in a public place where social distancing could be at all difficult to maintain. While any medical-grade and N-95 masks are essential for healthcare workers, we can do our part to slow the spread too by wearing cloth face coverings to protect those around us!

Whether you haven’t been able to get your hands on some good masks yet, need to replace some older ones or want to pick some up for a friend or family member, we’re here to make sure you have quick access to the best out there. When we found this five-pack of highly-reviewed masks on Amazon, we just knew we had to share!

Get the ZITOOP Fashion Protective Face Masks (5-Pack) for just $26 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 16, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

This five-pack of masks is exactly what so many people are looking for — and with its speedy shipping times, we’ve seriously lucked out. Amazon reviewers say they arrived so fast, and that they’re just the right amount of thickness. They’re calling them perfect, even going as far as to say they love them, wishing they had ordered more! Considering most face masks are not only annoying, but often painful to wear, these compliments are huge!

These masks are made of a solid black cotton. The style is suitable for everyone, and the material is soft and comfortable on the skin, allowing you to easily breathe without feeling suffocated. Even better is that these masks are washable so you can reuse them again and again. Some shoppers even run them through their washing machine on the delicate cycle!

These fabric masks do a great job of covering your nose and mouth, as recommended, but you’ll also be pleased to find a pocket on the inside where you can slip in an activated carbon filter or extra layer of fabric for clean breathing and protection. You might especially find a filter useful if you’re doing a cardio activity like running, hiking, or cycling, where you’re surrounded by dust, dirt and allergens!

Remember to wear your mask whether you feel sick or not, and to only put a mask on children age 2 or up. Don’t put a mask on anyone who’s unconscious or unable to easily remove it themselves, and make sure not to touch your face! Wear your mask, wash your hands and maintain distance — we’ve got this!

