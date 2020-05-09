This Cotton Face Mask is Super Comfortable According to Reviewers

Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Protective face masks are selling out left and right these days — and with good reason. We’re all searching for the most face masks that can keep ourselves and those around Us safe, per the CDC’s guidelines, while making sure not to scoop up medical-grade equipment that must be reserved for frontline workers. A comfortable face covering is key, as it prevents you from having to constantly adjust the mask during the day. Look out for cotton and other breathable materials in order to ensure the most suitable fit.

Let’s be real: Searching for these masks can be a difficult and downright frustrating task. Just when you thought you found a winner, the second you hit “refresh” or proceed to checkout, suddenly your product is gone! The Shop With Us team strives to consistently update you on all of the best face masks that are still available on the market, including this set that you can pick up now!

Get the Ecomade Arena Fashion Protective Reusable Face Mask available at Amazon! Get them shipped out in as little as 2 days. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.



Sometimes it’s not about scoring the exact type of face covering that you necessarily prefer — but getting your hands on one that’s actually still in stock. Luckily, this option checks off both of those boxes! It’s made from a soft cotton material that feels gentle on the skin. They cover up the nose and mouth, and secure on the ears with elastic straps on each side. Amazon customer say that they’re “comfortable, breathable and definitely good for sensitive skin.” Honestly, what more could you ask for?

Get the Ecomade Arena Fashion Protective Reusable Face Mask available at Amazon! Get them shipped out in as little as 2 days. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 22, 2020, but are subject to change.

A reminder: These masks are not fit to replace social distancing by any means. You must still aim to stay at least six feet away from others while outside in public — even when you have this face covering on. Additionally, you can pick up filters to go along with this mask if you’d like to have that extra layer of protection. We’re grateful to find eco-friendly options like this, as it can be reused on a frequent basis — however often you need! Just make sure to wash them at least once daily, and you’re all set. Don’t procrastinate this one!

Other Comfortable Face Masks

Best for Chic, Stylish Shoppers

These simple black masks have a touch of sheen in the fabric that makes them look more elevated — compared to your average black mask.

Get the Modern American 6-Pack Face Masks with free shipping for just $30, available at Nordstrom!

Best for Giving Back

Everlane is donating 10% of their sales from these masks to the ACLU, which is an incredibly worthy organization fighting for equal rights and liberties. This is a part of their 100% Human Collection, which to date has raised $600,000 for human rights!

Get The 100% Human Face Mask Three-Pack for just $28, available from Everlane!

See tips and information from the CDC here.

Disclaimer: While we work to ensure that product information is correct, on occasion manufacturers may alter their ingredient lists. Actual product packaging and materials may contain more and/or different information than that shown on our website. We recommend that you do not solely rely on the information presented and that you always read labels, warnings and directions before using or consuming a product. For additional information about a product, please contact the manufacturer. Content on this site is for reference purposes and is not intended to substitute for advice given by a physician, pharmacist or other licensed health-care professional. You should not use this information as self-diagnosis or for treating a health problem or disease. Contact your health-care provider immediately if you suspect that you have a medical problem. Information and statements regarding dietary supplements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or health condition. Us Weekly assumes no liability for inaccuracies or misstatements about products.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!