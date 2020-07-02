Nordstrom Just Dropped Silk Face Masks That Won’t Make You Break Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You probably already know this, but face masks are super important to wear right now. Wearing a face covering helps prevent the spread of the COVID-19, and is recommended by the CDC — in addition to following social distancing guidelines, of course. But given the summer heat, many have found that rocking a mask outside isn’t an ideal situation.

Not only does an extra layer tend to be uncomfortable, the mix of sweat and fabric can cause Us to break out. Luckily, there are plenty of options on the market that will solve this problem. For starters, you can try giving a face mask made out of silk a shot — and Nordstrom just released a collection from slip that we’re getting our hands on immediately!

Get the slip Pure Silk Adult Face Mask with free shipping for $39, available at Nordstrom!

Think about it this way: If you use a silk pillowcase to help with acne that can build up overnight, why not give your face the same treatment and attention during the day? Silk is a natural fiber that doesn’t clog your pores the way that other materials do. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic — so if you have sensitive skin, chances are it’ll probably create the least amount of irritation. It simply makes sense!

Fun fact: This mask range is actually made by the same company that Sophie Turner has said she uses for her pillowcases. The Game of Thrones star has some seriously amazing skin, so we’ll take all of the pointers from her we can get! These silk masks could be your ticket to avoiding the mask-ne problem once and for all. If you’re looking for something different, Nordstrom has a plenty of other options to choose from too.

These Simple Cotton Face Masks

If you prefer cotton to silk, Nordstrom makes this affordable six-pack of masks that comes in black and white!

Get the Nordstrom 6-Pack Adult Pleated Cotton Face Masks with free shipping for $24, available at Nordstrom!

These Tie-Dye Face Masks

Get into the tie-dye vibes that have taken over quarantine with this set from LOVE CHANGES!

Get the LOVE CHANGES 5-Pack Adult Face Masks with free shipping for $30, available at Nordstrom!

This Printed Reversible Face Mask

This mask is a 2-in-1 deal. Switch between the two prints depending on your outfit — there’s no harm in a little accessorizing!

Get the L. Erickson Love Reversible Reusable Face Mask with free shipping for $28, available at Nordstrom!

Looking for more? Check out more face masks available at Nordstrom here!

