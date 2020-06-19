Everything You Need to Know About the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who doesn’t love summer? Beach trips, picnics in the park, barbecues and, of course, shopping. If you thought the best shopping only happened around the winter holidays, get excited, because you’re closer than you think to insane deals and markdowns — even on top designer brands!

That’s right, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is right on the horizon, and it’s better than ever for 2020. With new features piled on top of slashed prices, we are so ready to shop our little hearts out. Pretty much the entire site will be marked down, including new arrivals from fan-favorite brands you rarely see on sale. No promo codes needed! We’re talking fashion, beauty, home and more!

Every year, shoppers plan ahead for this sale, and rightfully so. They have to, considering how fast everything tends to sell out. Once you find a piece that sparks joy within your soul, you have to claim it before someone else does. You won’t regret it either, since you won’t find a better deal!

Luckily, this year, there’s a way to know exactly what you’re going to grab from this sale before it even begins. An official preview of the Anniversary Sale will go up on July 24, 2020, so you can plan out all of your buys in advance! You’ll have weeks to fill up your wish list so you don’t waste any time once things have officially begun!

Now, if you’re not already a Nordstrom Cardmember, or if you’re at one of the lower levels, now might be the time to join or level up. Cardmembers get early access to this sale, and the higher your status, the sooner you can shop. While the sale opens to everyone on August 19, Icon Cardmembers can actually start shopping August 4! Ambassadors can start a few days later on August 7, while Influencers can start on August 10 and Insiders can start on August 13. Basically, if you’re not a member, you might miss out on the piece you want most before you’re even allowed to start shopping!

We will, of course, be here every step of the way to highlight some of our favorite finds and the most mind-blowing prices we spot throughout the sale, so make sure to check back every day until it’s over. We’re super excited to shop brands like AGOLDE, Rails, Zella and Free People — and that’s only a small excerpt from our list. Stick with Us, kid, and your wardrobe is going to be absolutely breathtaking come September!

