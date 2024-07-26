Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Charli XCX is having a brat summer. The singer is having a moment with her latest album, which is out now, and we’re all sure to have it on repeat for 365 days and beyond. While she’s a huge star, she’s just like Us regarding home fragrances, especially when it comes to investing in high-quality candles.

When we love a candle, we make sure it’s in every room of our house or apartment. Charli actually takes that a step further. The singer shared with British GQ the items that she can’t live without, and one that caught our attention was the Diptyque Figuier Scented Candle — which she actually brings on tour!

“I love these candles because, you know, they just make a room smell really good, which is cool, especially when you’re on tour,” Charli told British GQ. “Sometimes dressing rooms aren’t super glamorous like people maybe would think they are,” she said. “They’re actually often smelly and gross. So these really fix that problem.”

She also showcased the Diptyque Figuier Scented Indoor & Outdoor Candle — also at Nordstrom!

If anyone you know has ever tried Diptyque, they probably have phenomenal reviews on the brand’s fragrances. The top-tier candles will make you think every room smells like a luxury building — or, in this case, a Mediterranean landscape. The Figuier Scented Candle has fig notes that are warm and fresh. If you want to make it smell like you’re on vacation, this candle is an excellent choice.

Get the Figuier Scented Candle in the Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set (originally $180) for just $126 at Nordstrom! Get the candle on its own starting at $45!

