16 Essentials Under $20 to Snag During Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

By
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
Rg Studio/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Frugal fashionistas, rejoice! It’s that time of year again. Nordstrom is hosting its Half-Yearly Sale and there are so many great items to watch. The beloved retailer is known for luxurious fashion brands and top-notch products, but you don’t have to worry about breaking the bank. You can snag summer essentials on sale for under $20!

It’s not just cute trinkets and accessories, either! Chelsea boots, graphic T-shirts and shapewear from Kim Kardashian’s Skims line are up for grabs. You can channel rich mom style with luxurious jewels and apply makeup like a pro with discounted designer beauty products. What a dream! Scroll ahead to check out our top picks. Get your fingers ready to constantly click add to cart!

Skims Everyday Sculpt High Waist Thong

Skims Everyday Sculpt High Waist Thong
Nordstrom

Get tummy control while simultaneously banishing panty lines, courtesy of this slimming and shaping thong!

See it!

Get the Skims Everyday Sculpt Hight Waist Thong for just $18 (originally $36) at Nordstrom!

Asos Design High Waist Skinny Jeans

Asos Design High Waist Skinny Jeans
Nordstrom

These curve-loving skinny jeans are the perfect match for summery blouses and crop tops!

See it!

Get the Asos Design High Waist Skinny Jeans for just $15 (originally $30) at Nordstrom!

Panacea Crystal Fringe Drop Earrings

Panacea Crystal Fringe Drop Earrings
Nordstrom

You’ll be the talk of the party with these glistening fringe earrings!

See it!

Get the Panacea Crystal Fringe Drop Earrings for just $10 (originally $25) at Nordstrom!

Madewell Whisper Shout V-Neck

Madewell Whisper Shout V-Neck
Nordstrom

Dress this tank up or down at your leisure. Frankly, you can’t go wrong!

See it!

Get the Madewell Whisper Shout V-Neck for just $10 (originally $19) at Nordstrom!

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara

Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara
Nordstrom

Make your lashes flutter with this celeb-loved mascara!

See it!

Get the Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara for just $17 (originally $33) at Nordstrom!

Nordstrom Family Cozy Knit Slipper

Nordstrom Family Cozy Knit Slipper
Nordstrom

Upgrade your house shoes with these cozy slippers!

See it!

Get the Nordstrom Family Cozy Knit Slipper for just $14 (originally $25) at Nordstrom!

Philcos Britney Spears Heart Graphic T-Shirt

Philcos Britney Spears Heart Graphic T-Shirt
Nordstrom

Pay homage to one of pop’s Y2k-era princesses with this classic graphic T-shirt!

See it!

Get the Philcos Britney Spears Heart Graphic T-Shirt for just $12 (originally $29) at Nordstrom!

House of CB Shahla Pencil Skirt

House of CB Shahla Pencil Skirt
Nordstrom

Channel the viral office siren aesthetic in this seamless pencil skirt!

See it!

Get the House of CB Shahla Pencil Skirt for just $15 (originally $74) at Nordstrom!

BDG Urban Outfitters Grown On Rib Funnel Neck Tank

Grown On Rib Funnel Neck Tank
Nordstrom

This versatile find is so chic because it doubles as a comfy, office-approved style and a casual piece that looks just as good with jeans and sandals!

See it!

Get the BDG Urban Outfitters Grown On Rib Funnel Neck Tank for just $14 (originally $34) at Nordstrom!

PacSun Crossover Waist Yoga Pants

PacSun Crossover Waist Yoga Pants
Nordstrom

Whether you’re running errands or heading to a yoga class, you’ll be equal parts comfy and cute in these crossover waistband pants!

See it!

Get the PacSun Crossover Waist Yoga Pants for just $14 (originally $28) at Nordstrom!

Panacea Set of 3 Resin Hoop Earrings

Panacea Set of 3 Resin Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom

Huggie earrings are still trending. This three-pack set features unique resin shades!

See it!

Get the Panacea Set of 3 Resin Hoop Earrings for just $14 (originally $35) at Nordstrom!

Vinyl Icons Embroidered Bordeaux Half-Zip Pullover

Vinyl Icons Embroidered Bordeaux Half-Zip Pullover
Nordstrom

You’ll want to pull this half-zip pullover out on breezy summer nights. Extra plus, if you’re a fan of Bordeaux wine!

See it!

Get the Vinyl Icons Embroidered Bordeaux Half-Zip Pullover for just $16 (originally $39) at Nordstrom!

In Bloom by Jonquil A Moment Like This Floral Chemise

In Bloom by Jonquil A Moment Like This Floral Chemise
Nordstrom

Get ready to have the sweetest dreams in this watercolor floral print nightgown. It features a stunning back detail!

See it!

Get the In Bloom by Jonquil A Moment Like This Floral Chemise for just $18 (originally $44) at Nordstrom!

Jeffrey Campbell Rain-Storm Platform Chelsea Boot

Jeffrey Campbell Rain-Storm Platform Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom

If you love to plan ahead, make sure you stock up on fall and winter essentials like this stylish Chelsea-style rain boot!

Get it

Get the Jeffrey Campbell Rain-Storm Platform Chelsea Boot for just $18 (originally $70) at Nordstrom!

Treasure & Bond Faux Suede Boater Hat

Faux Suede Boater Hat
Nordstrom

This chic fedora features an artsy banner with a beaded band!

Get the Faux Suede Boater Hat for just $19 (originally $49) at Nordstrom!

DKNY Modern Lace Thong

DKNY Modern Lace Thong
Nordstrom

Gotta love it when a sale bumps a product down to single digits. These undies are super cute and hide panty lines!

Get the DKNY Modern Lace Thong for just $8 (originally $14) at Nordstrom!

Anrabess Casual Loose Sleeveless Maxi Dress

