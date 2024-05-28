Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Move over, Prime Day — Nordstrom is having a major half-year sale that has Us ready to splurge. From now until June 2, the retailer is offering up to 60% off brands like NYDJ, Sam Edelman, Dyson and Free People, all of which we were scouting for summer anyway! It’s the perfect excuse to stack your wardrobe and get ahead of the June shopping craze.

Whether you’re looking for a new dress, top, pair of sunglasses, jeans, sandals, shorts or sneakers, there’s a hot deal waiting! We’re loading our carts before it all sells out which — if it’s anything like last year’s Half-Yearly Sale — will happen very quickly. Read on to see our faves that’ll become yours, too!

15 of the Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Deals

1. Take Up to 60% Off Billabong

Our Absolute Favorite: The romper trend meets the overalls one in this honey-colored Wild Pursuit Short Overalls summer staple. Pockets up the functionality ante!

Check out all Billabong products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

2. Take Up to 30% Off Robin Piccone

Our Absolute Favorite: Summertime means beach time every weekend! Do so comfortably and fashionably in this flattering Ava Knot Front Bikini Top!

Check out all Robin Piccone products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

3. Take Up to 40% Off Chelsea28

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s nothing quite like the trendy yet modest style of this Darling Flounce Sleeveless Dress that comes in black and red.

Check out all Chelsea28 products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

4. Take Up to 25% Off Laura Mercier

Our Absolute Favorite: Nearly a thousand reviewers (and many of Us) are obsessed with these shimmery Caviar Stick Eye Color sticks. There are tons of color options!

Check out all Laura Mercier products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

5. Take Up to 30% Off Open Edit

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether tan, black, white or blue is your style, Open Edit has them all! These High-Waist Wide-Leg Trousers will go with everything in your closet.

Check out all Open Edit products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

6. Take Up to 30% Off Nike

Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone’s favorite running shoes just went on sale! These ZoomX Invincible Run 3 Running Shoes will get you out the door STAT.

Check out all Nike products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

7. Take Up to 40% Off NYDJ

Our Absolute Favorite: You won’t find a more comfortable pair of jeans than these plus-size Marilyn Ankle Straight Leg Jeans.

Check out all NYDJ products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

8. Take Up to 20% Off Dyson

Our Absolute Favorite: The Dyson Airstrait Hair Straightener has been all over social media for good reason — it straightens wet or dry hair without damage!

Check out all Dyson products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

9. Take Up to 25% Off Free People

Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to stun wherever you go in this boho Endless Afternoon Print Long Sleeve Mini Dress!

Check out all Free People products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

10. Take Up to 30% Off Sam Edelman

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s about time you snagged a new wear-with-everything sandal! You’ll want to wear these Bambi Raffia Buckle Slide Sandals everywhere.

Check out all Sam Edelman products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

11. Take Up to 40% Off Givenchy

Our Absolute Favorite: Rich mom alert! These ivory-colored 58mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses will give off Hamptons vibes while protecting your eyes.

Check out all Givenchy products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

12. Take Up to 30% Off BP.

Our Absolute Favorite: Cargo is totally in and these Cotton Utility Shorts will help you nail the trend. Black, tan and green are all on sale!

Check out all BP. products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

13. Take Up to 25% Off Toms

Our Absolute Favorite: Why choose between leather, rubber and espadrilles when you can have all three with these Diana Platform Wedge Sandals?

Check out all Toms products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

14. Take Up to 40% Off Treasure & Bond!

Our Absolute Favorite: A tie back and round neck are just a few things we love about this Tie Back Camisole. Try wearing it with jean shorts and sneakers!

Check out all Treasure & Bond products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

15. Take Up to 25% Off Zella

Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to be the trendiest gal on the tennis, pickleball or badminton court when you show up in this Daybreak Cross Back Dress!

Check out all Zella products in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!