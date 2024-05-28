Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I have a love-hate relationship with shorts. I love being able to show off my legs, but I often end up with brush burns as my thighs rub together. With the resurgence of Bermuda shorts and other longer styles, I finally feel comfortable wearing long shorts, and honestly, I’ll never look back. The longer short designs are just as fun as the short shorts — with the added bonus of no brush burns. This is a trend everyone should hop on.

Instead of sifting through countless of options, I compiled my 16 favorites for you right here. Never experience chub rub again with any of these in your closet!

1. For the Love of Linen: Breezy linen fabric is a must-have for summer. There’s something so quiet luxury about these long shorts from luvamia — you’ll look like you’re ready to board a yacht when you have them on.

2. No Chub Rub Here: While these shorts are still on the shorter side, the flowy fabric prevents your thighs from brushing together and effectively prevents those annoying burns.

3. Work Shorts, Anyone? Whoever said shorts aren’t appropriate for the office has obviously never laid their eyes on these sophisticated tailored shorts from Hotouch. They’ll easily take you from meetings to happy hour!

4. Bermuda Baby: Yep, Bermuda shorts are back in style! Amazon’s will hug your curves in all of the right places, and this pair also proves that the long style is oh so cool.

5. Biker Chic! Why own one pair of biker shorts when you could have four? This set has over 11,000 positive reviews, so you know they’re good!

6. Lounge Away: Ditch the grey sweatpants this summer and swap them for a pair of equally comfy Hanes jersey shorts. You know you want to!

7. Jetsetter Shorts: Most Europeans don’t wear shorts, unless they look like this Quince pair. Blend in with the locals on your summer escapades by picking up a pair (or two!)

8. Beach Cover-Up? These linen shorts function beautifully as a beach cover-up, though they can be styled endless ways!

9. Short Bike Shorts: Okay, I’ll admit that knee-length bike shorts aren’t always the most fashionable. Luckily, lululemon makes a shorter pair that’s long enough to still prevent chub rub. Score!

10. Extended Sizes! It’s a shame that many places’ shorts departments forget about plus-size peeps. Universal Standard would never — these Chambray shorts go up to a size 4XL!

11. Worthy Splurge: Agolde sets the standard for quality denim, and these long distressed shorts are an amazing splurge. It’s one of those items that will last in your closet for decades.

12. Skater Vibes: Want to be ahead of the trends? Dare to be different in these long baggy BDG Bermudas.

13. Color Pop! Shorts are a great way to incorporate a bit of color into your wardrobe! Case in point: these fuchsia linen Bermuda shorts from Topshop!

14. Cowboy Cute: Embrace the coastal cowgirl trend in these Hidden distressed Bermuda shorts. All you need is a hat and some cowboy boots to finish the look!

15. Summer Ready: Yes, you absolutely need a pair of white Bermuda shorts in your collection, too!

16. Stand Out in a Crowd: Beyond bright colors, you can also show off your personality with fun patterns. I believe anyone could rock these plaid cargo shorts!