14 Plus Size-Friendly Summer Rompers — Starting at $9

During summer, your wardrobe practically begs you to opt for a seamless romper. Whether you’re running errands or chilling with the girls, rompers are a stylish and easy way to do it all. What’s more, finding suitable options for plus-size bodies can be difficult, but that’s why we’re here to help!
From flouncy strapless variations to structured linen designs, there is a romper style that will elevate your summer wardrobe without breaking the bank. Nevertheless, we rounded up 14 plus size-friendly summer rompers that start at just $9 — read on to see our picks!
1. Everyday Essential: This linen jumpsuit is easy and breezy enough for anything this summer — just $9!
2. Simple Queen: You’ll love this spaghetti strap romper if you like minimal styles — just $27!
3. Flow On: This sleeveless jumpsuit works well for any event — was $37, now just $28!
4. Prints, Please! If you have a semi-formal festivity coming up, this allover print romper has you covered — just $44!
5. On The Go: This romper has a slight active feel that’s suitable for running errands — just $24!
6. Bows Galore: For those who like the posh vibes of bows, this tie shoulder romper is right up your alley — just $32!
7. ’70s-Inspiration: This tie strap crop jumpsuit has wide legs for a funky, fun look — was $79, now just $43!
8. Pleated Princess: Throw on this pleated romper with sandals to relax chicly — just $90!
9. Drama, Drama! This strapless plissé jumpsuit is daring and vibrant — was $99, now just $74!
10. Elegant Extravagance: We love this abstract print convertible jumpsuit because it’s elevated but doesn’t take itself too seriously — just $195!
11. Carry It All: This utility jumpsuit has billowing legs and two front pockets for functionality — just $119!
12. Closet Staple: This button down romper is streamlined and chill — just $27!
13. Dimensional Versatility: The gathering and ruching on this ruffle romper will capture any fashionista’s heart — just $29!
14. Denim Diva: This denim romper is sturdy and comfy — just $34!