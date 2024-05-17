Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Wearing rompers can sometimes feel far superior to dresses. To say we’re obsessed is a massive understatement! With a romper, you receive the same ease of not having to put together an entire ensemble, as it’s all in one garment. We also adore rompers because they’re designed to be seriously flattering. You just need to find the right style that works for you!

That’s precisely why we set out to score all of the most flattering rompers for a variety of occasions, whether you’re getting dressed up for a night out or keeping it casual. Each one that we selected has a sleek design made to give you a gorgeous silhouette. Interested? These are the styles we’re most excited to wear once the weather heats up for spring and summer!

21 Slimming Rompers You Can Feel Confident In

Casual Rompers

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Relaxed vibes are what this Free People romper is all about, and the design flow makes it endlessly flattering — $70 at Nordstrom!

2. We Also Love: This ReoRia Scoop neck is perfect to wear during spring or summer event — $25 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: This DIRASS waffle knit romper is great for lounging, but it’s also cute enough to go out in — $35 on Amazon!

4. Best Beach Romper: This sleeveless button up romper is perfect for laying out by the pool or beach — $52 on Nordstrom!

5. Top Affordable Pick: For a simple stripped-down look, we would pick up this tank romper from ANRABESS — $30 on Amazon!

Dressy Rompers

6. Our Absolute Favorite: The ruffly skirt and plunging neckline of this Relipop romper make it the ultimate going-out ensemble — just $38 on Amazon!

7. We Also Love: Romance is the name of the game with this stunning off-the-shoulder romper from Fixmatti — starting at $34 on Amazon!

8. We Can’t Forget: This BTFBM mock neck satin romper is elegant enough for any event — $46 on Amazon!

9. Favorite Flowy Pick: It’s easy to see just how comfortable this loose wrap romper from PRETTYGARDEN is, and we love the silhouette — starting at just $42 on Amazon!

10. All-Time Bestseller: Shoppers say that the fit of this adorable Jeanewpole1 romper is truly unparalleled — $30 on Amazon!

11. Best Unique Romper: This Dokotoo trooper style romper is super cute and has a slight rugged edge — $43 on Amazon!

Full-Length Rompers

12. Our Absolute Favorite: You can think of Sleeveless Halter Tied Backless one as the romper version of your go-to LBD — $40 on Amazon!

13. We Also Love: This romper has a deep V-neckline for an edgy but refined option — $38 on Amazon!

14. We Can’t Forget: If you’re looking for a more casual romper to wear, this strapless number from ZESICA is an excellent choice — $44 on Amazon!

15. Best Simple Style: This wide leg romper has a nipped bodice for a slimming option that also plays with proportions — $33 on Amazon!

16. Favorite Everyday Romper: Although this romper has an oversized silhouette, the airiness of it will help you look smaller — $29 on Amazon!

17. Top Day-to-Night Look: This bodycon romper is cute and sexy thanks to its cutouts and pearl layering — $46 on Amazon!

18. Also: For those who like a wrapped look, this wrap V-neck romper is right up your alley — $40 on Amazon!

19. Consider This: If you prefer to take the plunge when wearing a romper, this V-neck romper with bow detailing will help you do it gracefully — $43 on Amazon

20. Best Form-Fitting Style: For those who like for their clothes to hug their bodies, you’ll love this Vilanva bodysuit because of its stretchy material — $35 on Amazon!

21. Nostalgia-Centric: This AUTOMET romper is the perfect way to highlight your figure by concealing it behind a baggy silhouette — $29 on Amazon!

Related: Meet the Staple Dress You Won’t Stop Wearing This Spring and Summer This mini dress from Florens is arguably one of the most flattering styles we've seen, and we know that we'll be wearing it nonstop — details

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related products:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Check out more of our picks and deals here!