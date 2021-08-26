This No. 1 Bestselling Romper Looks Just Like a Mini Wrap Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One of the many things we love about fashion is how it can play tricks on people’s eyes. The right style can make your legs look longer, your booty more lifted or your frame more defined. A piece can even look like something else completely, like how a bodysuit can be disguised as a top.

Or how about how a romper can look just like a mini dress? Ah, to be able to sport that short, mini-dress style without any fear of a gust of wind or having to pick something up off the ground. We love how rompers pretty much eliminate the possibility of wardrobe malfunctions throughout our day, but sometimes a dress is going to fit the scene better. That’s why we love this romper so much. It serves up the best of both worlds in one stunning piece!

Get the Relipop Polka Dot Ruffle Hem Romper for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 26, 2020, but are subject to change.

This romper looks just like a short wrap dress, meaning you’re getting that flattering silhouette everyone loves, with a surplice, plunging V-neckline and a tie at the natural waist. You’re definitely going to fool some people with this chic look — and they’ll be all the more impressed when they realize the truth!

This dress also has long, relaxed sleeves, the cuffs elasticized for a balloon effect. Both the sleeves and the upper back are a little sheer, resulting in a romantic look, with a hidden zipper in back rising vertically through the shoulder blades. As for the shorts section, you’ll find layers of ruffles concealing the fact that your “dress” is actually a romper, all the while looking super adorable!

Even though you have a layered look here, the material of this romper is actually super lightweight, soft and breathable. It’s also currently available in three styles. There’s a white one with tiny polka dots, simply made for an engagement shoot or bachelorette party (or anything else), as well as two floral versions: one black, one pink.

This romper works just as well with sneakers as it does heels. Styling it really is as simple as choosing any pair of shoes, though we always encourage accessorizing too. Try a knotted headband and long necklace — that neckline is calling for it!

