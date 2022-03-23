Meet the Staple Dress You Won’t Stop Wearing This Spring and Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Yes, it’s true. Our dress lineup for the spring and summer is pretty stacked, but we always have room for more styles — especially if they’re seriously flattering! We know that talking about flattering frocks is all subjective, as not every style will work for every body type — but there are some rare gems that are close to being universally beloved.

Our latest example of an all-around complementary style is this dress from Florens, and we can confidently say that it’s bound to rack up a ton of wear come spring and summer. Reviewers confidently back Us up in claiming that the fit is fantastic, making a total must-have moment!

Get the Floerns Women’s V Back Layered Ruffle Mini Dress for prices starting at $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This mini dress is a shorter version of a fit-and-flare style, but what makes it truly flattering lies in the details. While it does have some bodycon flair to it, the ruffles along the hem and the flutter sleeves balance it out and create a gorgeous silhouette. The bottom is finished off with a double-layer ruffle, and you’ll notice the way it’s stitched is slightly slanted. That little element can elongate the body and give it a sleeker appearance, which benefits pretty much every fashionista who throws this dress on.

Reviewers agree that this frock is a style that we can all rock and feel flawless in. It’s simple enough to fit any type of dress code, whether you’re grabbing dinner with friends or attending a wedding! We can never have enough versatile garments, especially when they’re available for a price that won’t blow your new-season wardrobe budget. Prepare to feel like your most beautiful self when you reach for this dress — and who doesn’t love that?

