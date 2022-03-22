17 Feel-Good Spring Dresses You Can Start Wearing Now — Under $100

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s more fabulous than donning a dress in the springtime? The glorious garments have a place in all of our year-round wardrobes, but feel particularly apt in these mild months. Dresses offer endless variety — for example, we might opt to wear maxi styles in the chilly March breeze, but when the temperatures heat up, we can show off some leg in a mini. Oh, but let’s not sleep on a midi for any occasion!

Regardless of what type of dress you’re looking for, we have a top choice for you to pick up below. Now let’s get ready to celebrate the season!

17 Feel-Good Spring Dresses to Celebrate Spring In

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Strut your stuff with confidence in this adorable ruched dress from No Boundaries — just $13 at Walmart!

2. We Also Love: Feel romantic and fiercely feminine when you wear this ruffly AlvaQ swing dress — starting at $28 on Amazon!

3. We Can’t Forget: This Free Assembly shift dress can be styled for both casual and formal events alike — available for $32 at Walmart!

4. Trendy Preppy Pick: We adore the bright pastel plaid print on this little BP. number, which instantly gives it a modern vibe — on sale for $18 at Nordstrom!

5. Shopper Dress Obsession: Reviewers say that they’re ordering this flirty Scoop dress in every single color — $32 at Walmart!

Midi Dresses

6. Our Absolute Favorite: If we looked up “quintessential spring dress” in the style dictionary, this ECOWISH midi would probably pop up — starting at $36 on Amazon!

7. We Also Love: On casual weekends spent outside, this Berydress midi is the ideal simple style to wear — starting at $20 on Amazon!

8. We Can’t Forget: If you have a spring wedding or any type of party coming up, this lace Lulus dress is the piece you’ll want to wear — $78 at Nordstrom!

9. Best Low-Key Dress: Stay cozy and cool while wearing this sleeveless Free Assembly knit dress if you’re going for a relaxed vibe — $28 at Walmart!

10. Day-to-Night Style: This ASTR the Label puff-sleeve tiered dress is the most fantastic frock to wear for any type of function — $89 at Nordstrom!

11. Favorite Shirtdress Pick: The springtime and shirtdresses are two peas in a pod, and we’re totally loving this version from Caslon — starting at $69 at Nordstrom!

Maxi Dresses

12. Our Absolute Favorite: Shoppers say this maxi from The Drop is an “all-around perfect dress” for everyday wear — starting at $35 on Amazon!

13. We Also Love: If you want to wear a dress without a jacket, this long-sleeve maxi from PRETTYGARDEN is your best bet — starting at $27 on Amazon!

14. We Can’t Forget: You’ll want to twirl nonstop while wearing this ultra-flowy dress from Miessial — starting at $37 on Amazon!

15. Must-Have Peasant Dress: The design of this R.Vivimos maxi is the absolute epitome of feminine style — $36 on Amazon!

16. Best Casual Maxi: This dress from Scoop is cut in a simple tank style and has an added side-tie wrap detail to give it some extra oomph — $38 at Walmart!

17. Favorite Button-Down Style: We love that you can wear this Sopliagon collared maxi as a dress or just leave it open and layer it over a simple ensemble — starting at $28 on Amazon!

