What are your thoughts on bodycon dresses? We know we shied away from them for a long time. They’re so clingy and tight and they show every little thing. We always opted for flowy, roomier dresses instead, thinking there was no way we could pull a bodycon piece off. We didn’t want to deal with the discomfort either!

That didn’t mean we never wanted to rock the look though. We knew we’d love to rock a bodycon dress and feel fabulous in it — we just didn’t think it was necessarily possible. Luckily, we discovered that not every bodycon dress out there is suited for just one body type. Some exist — like this one — to flatter everybody. And the comfort level is unbelievable!

Get the Wenrine Sleeveless Ribbed Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress (originally $37) for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 22, 2022, but are subject to change.

This dress is made of a very soft and very stretchy ribbed fabric, so if you were worried about feeling wrapped up like a mummy, afraid to make any sudden movements, then let that fear float away. This pull-on dress also has a high neckline and is sleeveless, but it’s the ruching we really want to talk about.

Even though this dress is fitted to the body, it’s ruched at the sides, making it so the fabric folds and gathers across the stomach and thighs for a majorly flattering effect. The stretch allows it to complement your shape even further, naturally contouring to your curves. What’s also cool is that this ruching allows you to hike the skirt up for a shorter length or even pull it down to the knees for more coverage. No one will be able to tell you even adjusted the length. Every option looks natural!

Hoping this dress comes in a few colors so you can stock up? Well, it sure does. Over 40, in fact! Khaki, red, pink, green, white, black, blue — the list goes on. Just check each photo, as some options have varying details, such as a lower neckline or drawstrings at the hem! Happy shopping!

