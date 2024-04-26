Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Welcome to the BaubleBar fan club! Even if this is your first meeting, we welcome you with open arms (all of which are covered in stacks of adorable bracelets). This is the best time to join, as the jewelry and accessory brand’s sitewide event has just kicked off!

If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, let Us give you the full introduction. BaubleBar is known for budget-friendly, high-quality pieces that elevate your everyday style without breaking the bank. It’s an A-list favorite, loved by countless celebrities including Jennifer Aniston and Taylor Swift. From customizable creations that offer a personalized twist to fine jewelry made with 18K gold to adorable novelty designs, BaubleBar has products for everyone. The brand has even partnered with Disney and professional sports organizations to release exclusive merchandise!

From now through Sunday, May 5, you can nab 20% off almost everything BaubleBar has to offer. A selection of mega-popular bracelets will also be marked down to just $10. To get your cart started, we’ll link you to some bestselling buys below, some of which have been worn by your favorite celebrities. Grab a gift for yourself, a gift for someone else — or both!

$10 Bracelets

Looking for something totally timeless you can dress up or down? Look no further than the Everyday Initial Pisa Bracelet. One of the brand’s most-loved picks, the golden initial charm on this beaded bracelet comes in a cute block font. Think you’d prefer a different take on this style? Check out a variation with a heart charm, a symbol charm or even a plain Pisa — all $10 right now!

Was $30 You Save 67% On Sale: $10 See it!

Dopamine dressers will fall hard and fast for the Gina Bracelet. This style is like the older, more elegant sister of the beaded bracelets we all made as kids. Its colorful demeanor is sure to add an extra dash of serotonin to your day. Grab a multicolor version or stack up to create your own rainbow!

Was $30 You Save 67% On Sale: $10 See it!

Spring and summer call for pastels, and the Bailey Bracelet does them best. A glistening chain-link design takes center stage on this piece, held in place by colorful cords. Can you believe this beauty is just $10 right now? BRB, stocking up!

Was $30 You Save 67% On Sale: $10 See it!

The best of both worlds! The Hannah Bracelet combines chains and cords to create an eye-catching design that dabbles in both casual fashion and more luxury vibes. This pick comes in multiple colors, so there’s only one logical move: Grab them all and create the stack of your dreams!

Was $30 You Save 67% On Sale: $10 See it!

20%-Off Bestselling Styles

Charm necklaces are soaring in popularity as of late, but this spinner-style necklace offers a unique way to crush the trend and stand out. There are so many colorful and intricate beads to choose from. Initials, gemstones, symbols — the new zodiac beads might just be our favorite yet!

Purchase by May 2 for arrival by Mother’s Day!

Was $48 You Save 21% On Sale: $38 See it!

If BaubleBar’s personalized phone cases look familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen them in the hands of stars like Brooke Shields, Molly Sims and Shay Mitchell. You may have also spotted one on TikTok, as it kept a content creator’s phone safe when she dropped it from 11 stories high!

Was $72 You Save 19% On Sale: $58 See it!

Similar to a style we’ve seen time and time again on Hailey Bieber, this 3D initial necklace is a conversation starter. Note: That conversation will be full of compliments! You have the choice of shiny, gold-plated brass or a crystal-covered pendant. Go with your own initial or that of a loved one!

Was $58 You Save 21% On Sale: $46 See it!

After Katie Holmes wore the rose quartz version of this heart necklace this past November, it accrued a wait list of over 5,000 people. Luckily, it’s in stock right now! The stunning stone hangs from a dainty gold chain, bringing good energy (and good fashion) into your life. Available in seven stone variations!

Purchase by May 2 for arrival by Mother’s Day!

Was $38 You Save 21% On Sale: $30 See it!

For many jewelry lovers, one necklace just isn’t enough. That’s why we recommend grabbing this paperclip chain Mini Hera necklace — another Holmes pick! Its versatile design is perfect for pairing with any other necklace, allowing you to create your neckline’s chicest look yet!

Purchase by May 2 for arrival by Mother’s Day!

Was $42 You Save 19% On Sale: $34 See it!

On Repeat Custom Blanket

Enter your rich mom era (even if you’re child-free) with this varsity initial blanket — as seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills! Yes, it’s an excellent home accessory, but it’s so gorgeous, you’ll want to wear it as a shawl too!

Was $98 You Save 20% On Sale: $78 See it!

Ella 18K Gold Earrings

Back in stock! These lightweight teardrop earrings, which have sold out three times, are bound to become a go-to in any jewelry collection. They simply look good with everything. We’re eyeing the 18K gold-plated version, but there are six variations total!

Purchase by May 2 for arrival by Mother’s Day!

Was $88 You Save 20% On Sale: $70 See it!

Every jewelry fan has a tennis bracelet on their wish list — but there’s no need to overspend on the style. This BaubleBar tennis bracelet is sure to impress with its sparkling stones, which are available in either clear or multicolor. The best part? This pick can be handmade just for you. Pick a name (or phrase!) to adorn this personalized tennis bracelet via gold letter beads!

Was $68 You Save 21% On Sale: $54 See it!

Can’t choose between different bracelet styles? There’s no need with Skye. This bestseller actually combines three of BaubleBar’s bestsellers (Yasmine, Stephanie and Kacy) into one beautifully layered bracelet. This piece “takes the effort out of stacking” for an automatically chic look!

Purchase by May 2 for arrival by Mother’s Day!

Was $108 You Save 20% On Sale: $86 See it!

Looking for something else? Shop more bestsellers from BaubleBar here!