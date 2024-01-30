Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If our Roman Empire is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s relationship, then our Super Bowl is Swift’s sporty style. Throughout the entire NFL season, we’ve loved following the Grammy winner’s game day fashion. Our girl is serving lewks!

Most recently, we got a close-up of Taylor’s football ‘fit at the ACC Championship game in Baltimore. She teamed her cozy red sweater with BaubleBar’s Kansas City Chiefs Wear Necklace. And with the Chiefs heading to the actual Super Bowl in two weeks, this is the perfect way to support Team Taylor!

Keep scrolling to shop this NFL necklace, designed in collaboration with WEAR by Erin Andrews!

Get the Kansas City Chiefs WEAR By Erin Andrews Necklace for just $44 at BaubleBar! Temporarily unavailable? See all Kansas City Chiefs jewelry here, and shop all NFL jewelry here!

As Swift sings on her Reputation album, “Baby, let the games begin!” Support our queen (and her king) with this Kansas City Chiefs necklace from BaubleBar. Made from gold-plated brass and glass stones, this dog tag layered pendant will add some edge to your Super Bowl ensemble. One side features the Chiefs logo while the other side proclaims “Chiefs Kingdom” with a crystal pavé border.

BaubleBar boasts a long list of famous fans, including Jennifer Aniston, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson, Molly Sims and more! So, this jewelry brand definitely gets the celebrity seal of approval.

Want to add to your Chiefs collection? Peep the rest of the BaubleBar Kansas City Chiefs jewelry here. Choose from cute bracelets, earrings and even custom blankets! If you’re not rooting for the Chiefs, no worries! Check out the entire BaubleBar x NFL Collection here! Represent your favorite team with special swag just for your home turf. And if you’re not feeling football right now, browse all of BaubleBar’s bestsellers here and prepare to upgrade your bling situation!

Channel Taylor’s Chiefs spirit and rock your Super Bowl Sunday best with this BaubleBar NFL layered necklace now!

