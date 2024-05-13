Hit the Hamptons in These 11 Rich Mom Summer Styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Summer House is my comfort show. Unlike fierce competition series or even the dramatic Housewives franchise, this Bravo TV show feels much more laidback and lax. Every time Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula lounge in bed instead of going out, I feel seen. Stars — they’re just like Us.
But beyond the lifestyle, there’s the location — the Hamptons is the ultimate luxury destination for chic city dwellers! And even though I’m on the other side of the country, I’m still going to try to emulate the rich mom culture of the east coast this summer.
Below are 11 looks that will make you feel like you’re in the Hamptons’ high society!
Staud Striped Hamptons Half-Zip Sweater
Staud’s colorblock striped sweater even has Hamptons in the name! The pastels are perfect for spring and summer. Drape this half-zip over your shoulders or wear it with pants on a chilly night.
Quilted Ballet Flats
Want the luxury look without the premium price? These quilted ballet flats feel like Chanel for a fraction of the cost!
J.Crew White Linen Pants
White linen pants are a summer staple! Take these breezy J.Crew bottoms from the beach to brunch.
Le Specs Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Channel the ‘Markle Sparkle’ with the same sunglasses Meghan Markle has worn! These Le Specs cat-eye sunglasses are glamorous and flattering on all faces. I own them, and I’m obsessed!
Attraco Tennis Dress
This black-and-white athletic dress is so chic for a game of tennis or pickleball! Serve lewks in this comfy fitness frock that comes with separate shorts.
Abercrombie Linen-Blend Midi Dress
In case you missed it, Abercrombie & Fitch has had a major retail rebrand! The site features some of my favorite sundresses, including this linen-blend puff-sleeve midi that was made for the Hamptons.
Kurt Geiger Tweed Shoulder Bag
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — Kurt Geiger is my go-to brand for designer bags that won’t break the bank. Snag this preppy tweed shoulder bag while it’s still on sale!
Pretty Garden Vest Shorts Set
Complete with a button-down vest and pocketed shorts, this two-piece set is trendy and timeless. I want to wear this exact look on my trip to Europe this summer!
Tuckernuck Chambray Shirt Dress
This chambray shirt dress from Tuckernuck is flowy yet flattering. Style this frock as a cover-up for a beach day or an everyday outfit for shopping or strolling.
Banana Republic Factory Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Give a girl a belted midi dress, and she can conquer the world! This linen-blend frock is such a slay.
Gingham Maxi Dress with Pockets
Go gingham in this adorable maxi dress with pockets! Available in multiple different colors.