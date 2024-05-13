Your account
Hit the Hamptons in These 11 Rich Mom Summer Styles

By
rich mom style
Getty Images

Summer House is my comfort show. Unlike fierce competition series or even the dramatic Housewives franchise, this Bravo TV show feels much more laidback and lax. Every time Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula lounge in bed instead of going out, I feel seen. Stars — they’re just like Us.

But beyond the lifestyle, there’s the location — the Hamptons is the ultimate luxury destination for chic city dwellers! And even though I’m on the other side of the country, I’m still going to try to emulate the rich mom culture of the east coast this summer.

Below are 11 looks that will make you feel like you’re in the Hamptons’ high society!

Staud Striped Hamptons Half-Zip Sweater

Staud striped sweater
Nordstrom

Staud’s colorblock striped sweater even has Hamptons in the name! The pastels are perfect for spring and summer. Drape this half-zip over your shoulders or wear it with pants on a chilly night.

$275.00
See It!

Quilted Ballet Flats

quilted ballet flats
Amazon

Want the luxury look without the premium price? These quilted ballet flats feel like Chanel for a fraction of the cost!

$23.00
See It!

J.Crew White Linen Pants

White linen pants are a summer staple! Take these breezy J.Crew bottoms from the beach to brunch.

$98.00
See It!

Le Specs Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Le Specs sunglasses
Amazon

Channel the ‘Markle Sparkle’ with the same sunglasses Meghan Markle has worn! These Le Specs cat-eye sunglasses are glamorous and flattering on all faces. I own them, and I’m obsessed!

$75.00
See It!

Attraco Tennis Dress

tennis dress
Amazon

This black-and-white athletic dress is so chic for a game of tennis or pickleball! Serve lewks in this comfy fitness frock that comes with separate shorts.

Was $50You Save 16%
On Sale: $42
See It!

Abercrombie Linen-Blend Midi Dress

select to zoom model image

In case you missed it, Abercrombie & Fitch has had a major retail rebrand! The site features some of my favorite sundresses, including this linen-blend puff-sleeve midi that was made for the Hamptons.

$120.00
See It!

Kurt Geiger Tweed Shoulder Bag

tweed shoulder bag
Nordstrom

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — Kurt Geiger is my go-to brand for designer bags that won’t break the bank. Snag this preppy tweed shoulder bag while it’s still on sale!

Was $245You Save 40%
On Sale: $147
See It!

Pretty Garden Vest Shorts Set

vest and shorts set
Amazon

Complete with a button-down vest and pocketed shorts, this two-piece set is trendy and timeless. I want to wear this exact look on my trip to Europe this summer!

$49.00
See It!

Tuckernuck Chambray Shirt Dress

chambray shirt dress
Tuckernuck

This chambray shirt dress from Tuckernuck is flowy yet flattering. Style this frock as a cover-up for a beach day or an everyday outfit for shopping or strolling.

$128.00
See It!

Banana Republic Factory Linen-Blend Midi Dress

Linen-Blend Button Midi Dress

Give a girl a belted midi dress, and she can conquer the world! This linen-blend frock is such a slay.

Was $130You Save 40%
On Sale: $78
See It!

Gingham Maxi Dress with Pockets

gingham dress
Amazon

Go gingham in this adorable maxi dress with pockets! Available in multiple different colors.

Was $31You Save 16%
On Sale: $26
See It!

