Hit the Hamptons in These 11 Rich Mom Summer Styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer House is my comfort show. Unlike fierce competition series or even the dramatic Housewives franchise, this Bravo TV show feels much more laidback and lax. Every time Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula lounge in bed instead of going out, I feel seen. Stars — they’re just like Us.

Related: Love Gigi Hadid’s Rich Mom-Style Shirtdress? Shop a $32 Lookalike! If anyone is the ultimate rich mom, it’s Gigi Hadid. On top of being a mom to beautiful daughter Khai, the 29-year-old supermodel is now a fashion designer of cashmere line Guest in Residence. And she’s now showcasing the line’s new designs, which is giving Us all of the rich mom summer fashion inspiration. Stepping […]

But beyond the lifestyle, there’s the location — the Hamptons is the ultimate luxury destination for chic city dwellers! And even though I’m on the other side of the country, I’m still going to try to emulate the rich mom culture of the east coast this summer.

Below are 11 looks that will make you feel like you’re in the Hamptons’ high society!

Staud Striped Hamptons Half-Zip Sweater

Staud’s colorblock striped sweater even has Hamptons in the name! The pastels are perfect for spring and summer. Drape this half-zip over your shoulders or wear it with pants on a chilly night.

$275.00 See It!

Quilted Ballet Flats

Want the luxury look without the premium price? These quilted ballet flats feel like Chanel for a fraction of the cost!

$23.00 See It!

J.Crew White Linen Pants

White linen pants are a summer staple! Take these breezy J.Crew bottoms from the beach to brunch.

$98.00 See It!

Le Specs Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Channel the ‘Markle Sparkle’ with the same sunglasses Meghan Markle has worn! These Le Specs cat-eye sunglasses are glamorous and flattering on all faces. I own them, and I’m obsessed!

$75.00 See It!

Attraco Tennis Dress

This black-and-white athletic dress is so chic for a game of tennis or pickleball! Serve lewks in this comfy fitness frock that comes with separate shorts.

Was $50 You Save 16% On Sale: $42 See It!

Abercrombie Linen-Blend Midi Dress

In case you missed it, Abercrombie & Fitch has had a major retail rebrand! The site features some of my favorite sundresses, including this linen-blend puff-sleeve midi that was made for the Hamptons.

$120.00 See It!

Related: 14 Lightweight Jackets That Are Perfect for Cool Summer Nights When it's a bit chilly at night or if you need a jacket during the day in the summer these lightweight options are perfect for the job — details

Kurt Geiger Tweed Shoulder Bag

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — Kurt Geiger is my go-to brand for designer bags that won’t break the bank. Snag this preppy tweed shoulder bag while it’s still on sale!

Was $245 You Save 40% On Sale: $147 See It!

Pretty Garden Vest Shorts Set

Complete with a button-down vest and pocketed shorts, this two-piece set is trendy and timeless. I want to wear this exact look on my trip to Europe this summer!

$49.00 See It!

Tuckernuck Chambray Shirt Dress

This chambray shirt dress from Tuckernuck is flowy yet flattering. Style this frock as a cover-up for a beach day or an everyday outfit for shopping or strolling.

$128.00 See It!

Banana Republic Factory Linen-Blend Midi Dress

Give a girl a belted midi dress, and she can conquer the world! This linen-blend frock is such a slay.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Was $130 You Save 40% On Sale: $78 See It!

Gingham Maxi Dress with Pockets

Go gingham in this adorable maxi dress with pockets! Available in multiple different colors.

Was $31 You Save 16% On Sale: $26 See It!