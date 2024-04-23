Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Our fashion aesthetic is elevated yet affordable. Think: bougie on a budget. We aspire to blend in with high society without splurging on designer styles.

Related: We're Swooning Over Anthropologie's New Summer Style Edit! Shop Our Favorite Finds We’ll take one of everything, please! Anthropologie just dropped a summer style collection, and it’s giving vacay vibes. From dreamy dresses to adorable accessories, these pieces are perfect for warm weather. Here are our favorite finds from this new drop, starting at just $44! Mare Mare Puff-Sleeve Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress Anthropologie This off-the-shoulder mini dress […]

Fun fact: you don’t need to be a rich mom to dress like one! You can achieve a high-end aesthetic at a low cost. If you want your wardrobe to reflect a luxury lifestyle, then keep scrolling to shop our top picks for spring!

Sweaters & Sweatshirts

1. Channel country club vibes in this cable knit sweater! This varsity V-neck feels fitting for the tennis court or the golf course — just $33!

2. We feel the need — the need for tweed! Team this chic tweed cardigan with a white tank and your favorite blue jeans — just $70!

3. Complete with a dramatic gold button, this hourglass cardigan screams quiet luxury — just $70!

4. With the new Zendaya movies Challengers out this weekend, tennis is top of mind. Channel country club vibes in this Hamptons Tennis sweatshirt — just $30!

Dresses

5. This black-and-white tennis dress is giving Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap. Love that this athletic look comes with separate shorts for easy on-off access — originally $50, now just $42!

6. Simple yet stunning, this white maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline suits endless spring occasions (brunches, birthdays, bridal showers, etc.) — just $60!

7. Silky-smooth! This high-neck satin maxi dress is ideal for a spring or summer wedding. No one will believe you found this frock at Amazon — just $56!

8. Top tier! Go from a business meeting to a barbecue in this tiered button-down shirt-dress with a tie waist — just $55!

Related: 13 Instantly Slimming Spring Dresses — Starting at Just $30 Dresses are always a perfect choice during the spring. Flowy, ethereal boho-chic dresses are frilly and dainty, making them perfect for the springtime breeze. Transitional dresses are a top contender on days when you’re running from event to event. You can even snag spring dresses for less than $10! If you’re looking for spring dresses […]

Two-Piece Sets

9. Rich moms know that a two-piece set is the quickest way to look put-together and polished. And this linen look is lightweight and luxe for spring — just $40!

10. Take this two-piece loungewear set from catching flights to catching up with friends over coffee. Shoppers say this look is the epitome of “classy comfort” — originally $43, now just $40!

11. Featuring a sleeveless top and pants, this relaxed-fit ribbed knit set is easy elegance at its finest — just $39!

12. Pretend your pool is Positano, Italy in this breezy button-down shorts set — just $38!

Accessories

13. This woven satchel by Melie Bianco looks so similar to a Bottega Veneta bag but for a fraction of the cost. Available in tons of different colors — just $108!

14. Sunny side up! These trendy Sojos sunglasses are surprisingly high quality for such a low price — originally $20, now just $13!

15. Hidden gem! These bestselling gold drop hoop earrings look and feel like luxury jewelry — originally $14, now just $13!

16. Coach is having a major comeback! If you want a designer handbag that won’t ruin your credit score, then check out this gorgeous purse that converts from a shoulder bag to a crossbody — just $295!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. These oversized cat-eye sunglasses are oh-so-glamorous! Hide from the paparazzi in these stylish shades — just $15!