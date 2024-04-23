Your account
17 Rich Mom Spring Styles That Look Luxe but Won’t Break the Bank

By
rich mom in the city
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Our fashion aesthetic is elevated yet affordable. Think: bougie on a budget. We aspire to blend in with high society without splurging on designer styles.

Fun fact: you don’t need to be a rich mom to dress like one! You can achieve a high-end aesthetic at a low cost. If you want your wardrobe to reflect a luxury lifestyle, then keep scrolling to shop our top picks for spring!

Sweaters & Sweatshirts

varsity sweater
Amazon

1. Channel country club vibes in this cable knit sweater! This varsity V-neck feels fitting for the tennis court or the golf course — just $33!

2. We feel the need — the need for tweed! Team this chic tweed cardigan with a white tank and your favorite blue jeans — just $70!

3. Complete with a dramatic gold button, this hourglass cardigan screams quiet luxury — just $70!

4. With the new Zendaya movies Challengers out this weekend, tennis is top of mind. Channel country club vibes in this Hamptons Tennis sweatshirt — just $30!

Dresses

tennis dress
Amazon

5. This black-and-white tennis dress is giving Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap. Love that this athletic look comes with separate shorts for easy on-off access — originally $50, now just $42!

6. Simple yet stunning, this white maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline suits endless spring occasions (brunches, birthdays, bridal showers, etc.) — just $60!

7. Silky-smooth! This high-neck satin maxi dress is ideal for a spring or summer wedding. No one will believe you found this frock at Amazon — just $56!

8. Top tier! Go from a business meeting to a barbecue in this tiered button-down shirt-dress with a tie waist — just $55!

Two-Piece Sets

linen set
Amazon

9. Rich moms know that a two-piece set is the quickest way to look put-together and polished. And this linen look is lightweight and luxe for spring — just $40!

10. Take this two-piece loungewear set from catching flights to catching up with friends over coffee. Shoppers say this look is the epitome of “classy comfort” — originally $43, now just $40!

11. Featuring a sleeveless top and pants, this relaxed-fit ribbed knit set is easy elegance at its finest — just $39!

12. Pretend your pool is Positano, Italy in this breezy button-down shorts set — just $38!

Accessories

woven handbag
Anthropologie

13. This woven satchel by Melie Bianco looks so similar to a Bottega Veneta bag but for a fraction of the cost. Available in tons of different colors — just $108!

14. Sunny side up! These trendy Sojos sunglasses are surprisingly high quality for such a low price — originally $20, now just $13!

15. Hidden gem! These bestselling gold drop hoop earrings look and feel like luxury jewelry — originally $14, now just $13!

16. Coach is having a major comeback! If you want a designer handbag that won’t ruin your credit score, then check out this gorgeous purse that converts from a shoulder bag to a crossbody — just $295!

17. These oversized cat-eye sunglasses are oh-so-glamorous! Hide from the paparazzi in these stylish shades — just $15!

