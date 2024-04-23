Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Our fashion aesthetic is elevated yet affordable. Think: bougie on a budget. We aspire to blend in with high society without splurging on designer styles.
Fun fact: you don’t need to be a rich mom to dress like one! You can achieve a high-end aesthetic at a low cost. If you want your wardrobe to reflect a luxury lifestyle, then keep scrolling to shop our top picks for spring!
Sweaters & Sweatshirts
1. Channel country club vibes in this cable knit sweater! This varsity V-neck feels fitting for the tennis court or the golf course — just $33!
2. We feel the need — the need for tweed! Team this chic tweed cardigan with a white tank and your favorite blue jeans — just $70!
3. Complete with a dramatic gold button, this hourglass cardigan screams quiet luxury — just $70!
4. With the new Zendaya movies Challengers out this weekend, tennis is top of mind. Channel country club vibes in this Hamptons Tennis sweatshirt — just $30!
Dresses
5. This black-and-white tennis dress is giving Meredith Blake from The Parent Trap. Love that this athletic look comes with separate shorts for easy on-off access — originally $50, now just $42!
6. Simple yet stunning, this white maxi dress with a sweetheart neckline suits endless spring occasions (brunches, birthdays, bridal showers, etc.) — just $60!
7. Silky-smooth! This high-neck satin maxi dress is ideal for a spring or summer wedding. No one will believe you found this frock at Amazon — just $56!
8. Top tier! Go from a business meeting to a barbecue in this tiered button-down shirt-dress with a tie waist — just $55!
Two-Piece Sets
9. Rich moms know that a two-piece set is the quickest way to look put-together and polished. And this linen look is lightweight and luxe for spring — just $40!
10. Take this two-piece loungewear set from catching flights to catching up with friends over coffee. Shoppers say this look is the epitome of “classy comfort” — originally $43, now just $40!
11. Featuring a sleeveless top and pants, this relaxed-fit ribbed knit set is easy elegance at its finest — just $39!
12. Pretend your pool is Positano, Italy in this breezy button-down shorts set — just $38!
Accessories
13. This woven satchel by Melie Bianco looks so similar to a Bottega Veneta bag but for a fraction of the cost. Available in tons of different colors — just $108!
14. Sunny side up! These trendy Sojos sunglasses are surprisingly high quality for such a low price — originally $20, now just $13!
15. Hidden gem! These bestselling gold drop hoop earrings look and feel like luxury jewelry — originally $14, now just $13!
16. Coach is having a major comeback! If you want a designer handbag that won’t ruin your credit score, then check out this gorgeous purse that converts from a shoulder bag to a crossbody — just $295!
17. These oversized cat-eye sunglasses are oh-so-glamorous! Hide from the paparazzi in these stylish shades — just $15!