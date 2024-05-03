Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We don’t know what it is about the spring, but it seems like as soon as the season changes, we have endless events to attend. From spring break vacays to Mother’s Day trips and graduation ceremonies, many of Us will be hitting the road soon, before the summer rush of wedding season and tropical quests begins.

Whether you’re gearing up for long road trip with your besties or checking in luggage for a bachelorette trip, figuring out what to wear is so important. Loungewear sets are an easy and breezy fashion essential to provide ease during the hustle and bustle of travel season. Scroll ahead for our top picks!

1. Zipped Up: You’ll be nice and warm with the help of this half-zip hoodie and pant set. Best of all? If you get a little warm while running to your gate, you can pull down the exaggerated collar to get more air — just $50!

2. Rich Mom Style: Serve an effortlessly polished look with the help of this versatile sweater and vest set. The bottoms have sophisticated pleats so you’ll look refined without even trying — just $46!

3. Everywhere All At Once: Try Ugg’s pullover and joggers lounge set for a cozy fit — just $98!

4. Sleeveless Notions: Go sleeveless with this three-piece knit lounge set — originally $99, now just $64!

5. Sporty Relaxation: Run to your almost missed flight effortlessly in this sweatshirt and shorts lounge set — just $70!

6. Fall Out of Bed: Who doesn’t love embroidery? Add some sophistication to your airport attire with this embroidered lounge set — just $120!

7. Closet Staple: This lounge set is functional enough to become your new favorite – just $50!

8. Breeze in the Wind: Give off Boho Chic vibes in this knit set – just $47!

9. ’70s Nostalgia: Channel the ’70s in this two piece lounge set— just $50!

10. Trendy Trousers: This wide-leg lounge set is modern and trendy — just $42!

11. Cool Off: Try this batwing sleeve and shorts lounge set for an option that’ll keep you cool and warm — just $36!

12. Velour Elegance: Feel luxurious in this velour lounge set – just $128!

14. Tracksuit On-The-Go: You’ll be comfy and cozy in this two-piece set — just $48!

15. Cozy Sherpa: This sherpa hooded top and jogger set will keep you warm in the coldest airports and cities — just $65!

16. Y2K Realness: Elevate your travel wardrobe with this velour jacket and pants set – just $58!

18. Keep It Warm: Stay toasty in this sherpa sweatshirt and pant set – originally $65, now just $32!

19. Easy Essentials: Get this crew neck top with jogger for an easy option – just $40!

20. Sleeveless Wonder: This sleeveless sweater set is warm enough to keep you comfy on a cold flight — originally $53, now just $39!

21. Slouched Up: We love this oversized knit set because it’s slouchy and doesn’t cling to the body — originally, $73, now just $54!