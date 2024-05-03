Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Have Talked Marriage and Kids

Selena Gomez isn’t holding back from turning her love on with boyfriend Benny Blanco.

“He makes Selena laugh,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly, noting that Gomez, 31, believes she’s found “The One” in the music producer. “He makes her feel secure and happy. They both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever.”

A second source tells Us that Gomez’s “friends and family couldn’t be [more excited] for her,” adding, “She definitely sees this relationship going the distance. They’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page.”

For now, Gomez and Blanco, 36, are continuing to enjoy each other’s company, as the second source tells Us the couple plans to spend the 4th of July together at a multi-million dollar Hamptons mansion. The insider also shares that Gomez is considering moving from the West Coast to New York City to be closer to Blanco.

“Selena has found the love of her life,” the second source states. “She’s ready to settle down.”

Gomez and Blanco were musical collaborators before their relationship turned romantic late last year, working together on her songs “Same Old Love” and “I Can’t Get Enough.” The pair sparked relationship rumors in December 2023, after which Gomez confirmed via social media that the two had been privately dating for six months.

“She’s all in and happy to be shouting her love from the rooftops,” another source shared with Us that same month. “Selena says he dotes on her like a princess and she’s head over heels.”

The two have showed off their chemistry in several sweet social media photos and during public date nights, including sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game in January. Gomez walked the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet solo later that month but was joined by Blanco at the Emmys just days later.

Gomez shared some brief insight into their relationship during an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe earlier this year. “Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said in February. “And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in.”

She continued: “But I’d have to say, overall, it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Gomez also praised Blanco for his “emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart,” in a heartfelt birthday tribute last month. “I love you @itsbennyblanco 🎂🥹,” she wrote via Instagram on March 8.

Blanco, for his part, gushed about dating Gomez during a recent appearance on Today With Hoda and Jenna. “I wake up every day and I look in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘How did this happen?’” he joked on the show’s Wednesday, May 1, episode. “But until anyone figures it out, weeeee!”

