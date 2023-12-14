Selena Gomez is completely invested in her whirlwind romance with Benny Blanco.

“She’s all in and happy to be shouting her love from the rooftops,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly about the couple’s unexpected connection.

Gomez, 31, and Blanco, 35, have already “passed the early trial stage” in their relationship, with the insider adding, “Selena says he dotes on her like a princess and she’s head over heels.”

Gomez surprised her fans earlier this month when she announced that she is dating Blanco. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote in an Instagram comment. “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

The Only Murders in the Building actress soft-launched their relationship via an Instagram selfie of her cuddling with a man that fans later identified as Blanco. In a separate snap, Gomez showed herself wearing a silver “B” ring. She later confirmed that she has been dating Blanco for “six months.”

According to the source, Blanco’s low-key personality allowed the pair to “fly under the radar” for several months.

Before taking their relationship public, Gomez and Blanco collaborated several times on her hit songs such as “Same Old Love” and “I Can’t Get Enough.” Their most recent joint project was Gomez’s track “Single Soon,” which she released in August.

Gomez’s dating life has made headlines since she rose to stardom following her Disney Channel days. Her most notable romance was with Justin Bieber, whom she dated on and off over the years before their final split in 2018. After their breakup, Justin, 29, reconciled with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), and they tied the knot that same year.

Gomez moved on with DJ Zedd and The Weeknd, but the romances didn’t last.

“I think most of my experiences in relationships have been cursed,” she told Vogue Australia in June 2021. “I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal.”

Earlier this year, Us broke the news that Gomez was dating Drew Taggart following his split from Eve Jobs. Fans noticed at the time that Jobs, 25, wiped her ex-boyfriend from her social media feed amid the news about his new flame. As Gomez and Taggart’s connection fizzled out, the singer hasn’t been shy about poking fun at her dating life on social media.

“Guys, I figured out the reason why I’m single,” Gomez lip-synced in a February TikTok. “You have to go outside and meet people. Like, you actually have to go outside and talk to them.”

For more on Gomez and Blanco’s romance, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.