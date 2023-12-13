Selena Gomez can’t get enough of Benny Blanco.

Gomez, 31, showed off a cozy new snap with the music producer, 35, via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 12. In the photo, Gomez closed her eyes and smiled while Blanco leaned over and wrapped his arms around her. She put her arm on his shoulder and pressed her head against his.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gomez shared a stunning selfie via Instagram while wearing a diamond “B” ring, seemingly referencing Blanco. She pouted for the camera while giving fans a glimpse of the jewelry, which she wore on her ring finger.

Gomez previously hinted at having a new man in her life in a social media upload on Thursday, December 7. She leaned onto the shoulder of a mystery suitor whose face was out of frame.

Fans quickly speculated that it was Blanco in the photo, and Gomez later confirmed his identity on Friday, December 8, by “liking” a post from pop culture account @PopFactions claiming that she was “rumored to be dating” Blanco. Gomez commented, “Facts.”

She proceeded to clarify the timeline of the pair’s relationship while replying to fans’ reactions about her love life.

After one follower commented, “If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your boyfriend lol — it should be special between you two only. Don’t be mad at your fans,” Gomez noted that she’s been seeing Blanco for “six months.”

“Not mad. It’s been 6 months bb,” she wrote in a since-deleted comment. “I will always defend my friends, family and fans till the day I die.”

In a separate reply, Gomez gushed that Blanco “is my absolute everything in my heart” and “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”

The pair first connected in 2015 when Blanco helped produce her songs “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em With Kindness.” They again worked together on her song “Single Soon,” which dropped in August.

Before releasing the single girl anthem, Gomez informed her Instagram followers that she wrote the song “a while back.”

“I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer,” she captioned a number of behind-the-scenes photos of her filming for the song’s music video. “SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘.”