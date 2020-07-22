Like a love song! Selena Gomez’s high-profile relationships have dominated the news cycle during her time in the spotlight. From her on-off romance with Justin Bieber, to her fling with Orlando Bloom, the songstress has kept fans wanting to know everything about her love life.

In January 2020, Gomez opened up about “the concept of having a normal human relationship” as a celebrity. “If I can be honest, it is just so cliché. Everyone dates everyone,” she explained during an interview with Apple Music’s Beats 1. “It always seems to be within a little bubble and it’s because it’s safe, right? You know, you’re wanting someone to understand what you’re going through. You’re almost wanting a counterpart of creativity as well and it’s, you know, interesting and fun.”

The “Back to You” songstress continued: “But the problem with that is that you end up — whether you admit it or not — you’re having your relationship for people and not even for yourself. There’s almost this point where it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re making it known that we’re together’ or whatever, whatever it is. It’s like, you just need to decide within our world if it’s for you or is it for show.”

After a series of ups and downs with Bieber and other boyfriends, Gomez embraced time alone, telling The Wall Street Journal that same month that she had “been single for over two years.”

However, the Disney Channel alum had a clear idea of how she would behave in her next relationship. “I’m the kind of girl that loves tremendously big. I just have always been that girl,” she told Miami’s Power 96.5 FM in May 2017. “I will give my heart and my soul to the person that I love. It’s just how I operate.”

Gomez also found solace from heartbreak in her music. “She loved being able to tell her truth through her own art and her own way,” a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in February 2020. “It took a lot of discipline, obedience and strength to get her mental and emotional health back in a good place.”

The insider added at the time that the singer was working and not “actively looking or going out of her way to be in a relationship” with someone: “She is still healing but now knows what kind of guy she would want to date and what qualities he would need to have in order for her and her future boyfriend to be in a healthy, thriving, loving and supportive relationship.”

In fact, Gomez herself shared in December 2019 that she wants a partner who is funny and not arrogant. “I love playful, adventurous, but really down-to-earth and cool,” she told the U.K.’s Capital FM.

Scroll down to revisit the actress’ complete dating history!