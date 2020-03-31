Like much of the world, Selena Gomez has turned to music during the coronavirus pandemic — and her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s new album, After Hours, is on her playlist.

“Selena is a fan of The Weeknd and his music,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She has no negative feelings toward him. They are cordial.”

Gomez, 27, “also likes” Justin Bieber’s music despite their tumultuous past, according to the source.

“[She] thinks he has matured as a person, but has no interest in having a friendship or relationship with him at this point in her life,” the source tells Us of Bieber, 26, who is now married to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

Gomez drove fans wild on Monday, March 30, when she took to Instagram to share music, movie, TV, book and podcast recommendations while self-quarantining amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The Weeknd’s “Snowchild” was one of the five songs that she included in her post, along with JP Saxe and Julia Michaels’ “If the World Was Ending,” Lauren Daigle’s “You Say,” Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes and Elevation Worship’s “The Blessing” and Roddy Rich’s “The Box.”

The former Disney Channel star also recommended movies including Invisible Man, Uncut Gems and Zodiac, and TV shows such as Good Girls, The Morning Show and re-runs of Saturday Night Live. The books on her list included Becoming by Michelle Obama and The Undocumented Americans by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio.

Gomez told her 171 million Instagram followers that the works she endorsed have helped her stay “positive” and “pass the time” in recent weeks.

During her time off, the “Dance Again” singer has been more active than usual on social media. She made headlines earlier on Monday for “liking” and then “unliking” two photos of her ex Justin on Instagram.

Gomez dated the “Yummy” crooner on and off from 2011 to 2014 and again from 2017 to 2018. During the break in their relationship, she romanced The Weeknd from January to October 2017.

The Barney & Friends alum opened up to Billboard in November 2017 about maintaining a friendship with the “Blinding Lights” singer after their breakup.

“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between us],” she told the magazine at the time. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.