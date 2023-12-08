Selena Gomez showed off her rumored romance with Benny Blanco in the most fashionable way.

Gomez, 31, took to Instagram on Thursday, December 7, to display her latest jewelry. In the black-and-white snap, she held up her left hand with a diamond ring featuring the letter “B,” seemingly referencing Blanco, 35. Gomez wore the jewelry on her ring finger.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer posted the pic hours after hinting that she is dating Blanco. She shared a selfie via her Instagram Story that showed her leaning against the shoulder of a mysterious man. Although the man’s face was cut out of the frame, fans were quick to speculate her companion was Blanco.

Later on Thursday, fan account @selenagomezbr2.0 shared a picture of Gomez and Blanco together. In the comments section, Gomez gushed, “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

Elsewhere on social media, Gomez defended her relationship with Blanco to fans who were trolling her. “Then why has he been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end,” she replied to one user. “He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts,” she fired back to another.

Gomez continued: “If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. I’m done. if you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

Earlier this week, Gomez seemingly confirmed her relationship status when pop culture account @popfactions posted that she was “rumored to be dating Benny Blanco.” Gomez liked the post and commented, “Facts.”

Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, also follows Blanco on Instagram.

Blanco and Gomez first connected in 2015 when they collaborated on her songs “Same Old Love” and “Kill Em With Kindness.” They worked together again on her latest drop, “Single Soon,” which Gomez released in August.

At the time, Gomez took to Instagram to reveal that the single girl anthem was written “a while back.”

“Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now. 😘,” she wrote at the time.

In June, she joked about her love life via TikTok.

“I’m single,” she hilariously yelled to soccer players while watching a game with her friends. “The struggle man lol,” she captioned the post.