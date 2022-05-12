The heart wants what it wants — and for Selena Gomez, she’s living that single life.

The Only Murders in the Building star frequently shares relatable TikTok videos about her relationship status with her 40 million followers, whether she’s creating her own laugh-out-loud content or lip-syncing to audio clips bemoaning her dating life.

“Last time I was single, I was 24, and the dating pool was everyone,” the “Lose You to Love Me” singer mouthed in a TikTok from April 2022 over a clip of Leslie Mann’s speech in The Other Woman. “And now it’s like, a shallow puddle of age-appropriate men who are old and gross and I don’t want to do that!”

This particular movie quote is all too true for Gomez, whose split from Justin Bieber — whom she had been dating on and off for more than seven years — was confirmed by Us Weekly in May 2018 (when she was 25). Her early 2018 reconciliation with the “Ghost” singer came on the heels of her October 2017 breakup with The Weeknd, whom she dated for 10 months. The Disney Channel alum has previously been linked to other A-list stars, including Nick Jonas, Orlando Bloom, Charlie Puth and more.

In a January 2020 interview with the Wall Street Journal, the “It Ain’t Me” artist revealed that she had “been single for over two years now.” She was more than happy on her own at the time, explaining, “I need time by myself. I love going to my room at the end of the day. Just me and my dog. I got the full granny panties situation, stretched out in my bed.”

However, Gomez’s perspective on her relationship status seems to have shifted in the time since.

“No, I’m fine. I’m totally fine being single. It’s a real thing. I’m fine,” the actress deadpanned in a May 2022 TikTok video, pointing the camera at two couples cuddling on the couch next to her. While her friends giggled in the background, Gomez gave the camera some major side-eye.

While the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s career is going full-speed ahead — Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building is gearing up for season 2, she’s working on her new album and launched her Rare Beauty line — she still makes time to joke about her love life on social media.

Keep scrolling to see everything Gomez has said about her dating life on TikTok: