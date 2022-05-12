Time for some more sleuthing! Only Murders in the Building stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short dished on the forthcoming second season for emmy magazine — and Us Weekly has an exclusive first look.

The trio dressed to the nines for their first interview about season 2 of the Hulu series, which premieres on June 28. Gomez, 29, wore a V-necked red dress while her costars, Martin, 76, and Short, 72, donned matching tuxedos and striped dress socks.

Martin joked that there will indeed be a new case to solve in the upcoming episodes. “The title is Only Murders in the Building, so how many murders can you have? And it turns out, one a year,” the Saturday Night Live alum quipped.

Gomez admitted that she had reservations about doing a follow-up to season 1. “I was kind of nervous to be honest to do a second season because it was so good, the first one, so I was terrified,” she said. Short was quick to jump in with a joke, saying, “I guess you don’t remember Grease 2.”

The actors weighed in on why each of them would make good detectives in real life. “I think I would be a good detective because I’m very nosey. I can track things down, like if I need to find someone. I used to be really good at that,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum said.

“I like research and fact checking and investigation,” Martin said, as Short interjected: “And I can do many different voices which can be good if you’re a detective.”

Martin and Short have known each other since they met on the set of Three Amigos! in the ’80s, but this was both of their first time working with Gomez. “Selena was an unknown,” the Pink Panther actor said. “And she’s coming from pop culture, we don’t know if she’s a diva, we don’t know if she’s crazy. We don’t know anything about her.”

The pop star chimed in, “I didn’t know Steve was alive!” She then shared that her septuagenarian costars have made her feel right at home. “I have to say I’m really lucky … it’s been wonderful. I feel like I’m a part of the group, I don’t feel like an outcast because I’m younger,” she said, adding that the two comedians are “very protective of me too.”

“And we stay up with the latest music too, like Snoop Dogg,” Martin joked, electing an eye roll from Gomez. The “Bad Liar” singer replied, “That’s not happening right now.”

Despite the age difference, Short revealed that he and his costars have some things in common. “We are kind, we are professional, we are considerate,” he said. The Innerspace actor then joked that they also “all like to scream at our assistants … that’s a shared trait.”

The Santa Claus 3 actor also divulged why Martin doesn’t want Gomez to be a guest at one of their Steve Martin & Martin Short live comedy shows. “Steve’s fear of Selena … is that when she left the audience would leave as well,” he said.

“I don’t think I would make any appearances only because I don’t think I’m that funny,” Gomez explained. Martin was quick to point out that she was learning, saying, “you have picked up on our habit of constantly insulting each other.”

