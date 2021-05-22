In the works! After 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner family is ready to end that journey and focus on a brand new one.

Kim Kardashian announced in September 2020 that their hit reality show would be ending the following year.

“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the KKW founder wrote via Instagram at the time. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

She continued, “Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to [series cocreator] Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

After the Skims owner confirmed that KUWTK would be ending after more than a decade on E!, a source told Us Weekly that the decision was a long time coming.

“The ladies were done with long hours and think they are famous enough without the show to make all their money online,” the source exclusively told Us.

The famous family, who have shared their lives since the reality show debuted in 2007, was ready for a break from showing everything. The ladies, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, were all looking for a change.

“They’re business people first and foremost, and it’s very obvious to those around them who are in the know that they can make a ton more for a lot less hassle by pursuing opportunities elsewhere,” a second insider explained.

A month later, Hulu revealed that the family signed a major multiyear deal to create new content for the streaming service. Not much has been revealed about what fans can expect yet, but with KUWTK wrapping up its final season in June, there have been some teases about the future.

“There are endless options available to them and every day throws up even more possibilities, so it’s really an exciting period for the whole family, albeit pretty nerve-wracking,” the insider added in September.

Scroll down for everything the Kardashian clan has revealed about their upcoming Hulu show so far: