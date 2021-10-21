Like they never left. Production on the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Hulu series is well underway — and fans won’t have to wait too long to see it. Khloé Kardashian dished on the release date during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I think in a few months, either end of January, early February. … Really fast, so that’s the beauty of Hulu,” the Good American cofounder, 37, said. ”We’re streaming so we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously. We’re really excited.”

Khloé added: ”They’re here now in the back shooting with us and we’re so happy to be up and rolling again.”

It’s been more than one year since Kim Kardashian announced in September 2020 that the family was ending Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 20 seasons. The series wrapped with a reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen in June and Kim, 41, Khloé, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the family got back to work on their new show, which the streaming network has yet to release a name for, in September.

“They’re business people first and foremost, and it’s very obvious to those around them who are in the know that they can make a ton more for a lot less hassle by pursuing opportunities elsewhere,” a source told Us after news of KUWTK ending broke. “There are endless options available to them and every day throws up even more possibilities, so it’s really an exciting period for the whole family, albeit pretty nerve-wracking.”

More recently, Us confirmed that cameras were rolling when Travis Barker proposed to Kourtney, 42, in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, October 17.

“The engagement was filmed for the new Hulu series, it’s going to look amazing,” an insider said. “Travis spent forever getting the details right. Kourtney was very surprised at the timing. They both have talked about their wedding and engagement before but Kourtney was very surprised.”

Earlier this month, another source told Us that Kendall Jenner and pregnant Kylie Jenner will be part of the show, but the Hulu series mainly follows Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Kris.

“There’s a strong focus on Kim’s journey as a lawyer, which fans got a taste of in the last season [of Keeping Up With the Kardashians]. They’re making [the new show] somewhat political,” the source said. “It’s an entirely different concept. It’s more chic. They recently started filming. They’re going to try to keep filming on the down-low as much as possible to keep it a surprise for fans.”